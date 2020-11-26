Mahaffey, Alma Williard
January 7, 1923 - November 20, 2020
Our sweet, wonderful mother, Alma Williard Mahaffey, 97 years old, transitioned to her heavenly home, Friday, November 20, 2020. She is now with the love of her life, Tharp S. Mahaffey. Mother leaves behind two daughters, Gail Mahaffey Hiatt, Sharon Mahaffey Haas (Jeff Morton); granddaughter Kimberly Hiatt McCoy (Dean); and great-granddaughter Taylor McCoy. Taylor was truly the apple of Mom's eye. Alma graduated from Griffith High School and she went directly to work for Hanes Knitting Corporation. After Alma's retirement, she devoted herself to her entire family and anyone else in need. She was devoted servant of our Lord. She devoted her entire life to serving and caring for others. Our mother was a life-long member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church. She totally loved her church and her church family. A graveside celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020, at Union Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Angie Toth officiating. Please observe social distancing, and masks are required. Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the great care Mom received at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living, Homestead Hills, Novant Forsyth Medical Center, and Hospice. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, Silas Creek location, Winston-Salem, NC, is assisting our family. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials made in her honor to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.