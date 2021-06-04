Menu
Alphonso Robert Amason
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atkins High School
Amason, Alphonso Robert

April 3, 1934 - May 30, 2021

The legacy of Alphonso Robert Amason began April 3, 1934, with Robert Alphonso and Ozella Humbert Amason in Winston-Salem, NC. Alphonso matriculated through the Forsyth County School System, graduating from Atkins High School, Class of 1952, and then attending North Carolina A&T State University. Alphonso's previous employment included R. J. Reynolds, Gravely Tractor and Thomasville Furniture Company. After retiring from Thomasville Furniture Company, located in Lexington, NC, he spent the latter part of his life enjoying retirement, traveling, and spending time with his family. Alphonso was a Gold Star member of First Baptist Church in East Winston. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife (Lossie "Dee" Hampton Amason); five brothers (Henry, James, Robert Lee, Leander and Glenn); one sister (Mary Alice Ledbetter) and one grandson (Charles "Oonie" Sykes, Jr.). Survived to cherish his precious memories are: two daughters, Vanessa Hayes and Terri "Punkin" Hampton; two sons, Eric "Ricky" Hampton and Hubert Smith; and his only remaining sister and confidante, Annie Pearl Wilson. Additionally, he leaves his best friend of 80 years, Barney (Catherine) Hart; one sister-in-law, Delores (Leander) Amason; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Oaks of Forsyth.

Memorial arrangements for Mr. Amason will resume at a later date. The family can be reached at the home of his sister, Mrs. Annie P. Wilson.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 4, 2021.
Sorry to learn of Phons' passing! Sending condolences and prayers to the family from Durham,NC! May he RIP in his eternal home!
Gwendolyn Bell
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sending love, thoughts & prayers!
Dean & Shannon Harris
Other
June 4, 2021
