Jackson, Alvis K.



January 25, 1943 - April 1, 2022



Alvis Keith Jackson (Coach), son of Roy Jackson and Austina Mazie Jackson, was born on January 25, 1943 in Winston-Salem, NC. He departed this life on April 1, 2022. Along with his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Obrian Jackson. He will be fondly remembered by his sister, Elder Carolyn Jean Lavern Jackson; nephews, Irvin Hazel, Minister Michael Jackson (Lynda), Kelvin Hazel (Valarie), Austin Hazel (Sharon), Anthony Hazel (Jennifer), Darryl Hazel, Timothy Hazel; 14 great-nephews; 5 great-nieces; 18 great-great-nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 8, 2022.