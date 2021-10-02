Kistler, Amanda Davis
Amanda Davis Kistler, 60, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
She was born on June 10, 1961 in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late Dolan and Frances Sheets Davis. Amanda was a Registered Nurse for nearly 40 years; she started working in the ER before finding her calling in long-term care. She was the president of NADONA and executive director of NCDONA. Her life's purpose was to be a caregiver for not only her patients, but for friends and family as well, always putting others ahead of herself. She enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her two grandsons. She also enjoyed eating What-A-Burger, drinking Diet Sun Drop, and was a connoisseur of ice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Bryon Kistler.
She is survived by her children, Mallory Whitley (Jack), Caleb Kistler (Sara); sisters, Robin Plunkett (Charles), Mitzi Coe (Jeff); grandsons, Brooks and Brandtley Kistler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday at Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NCDONA Ltc, Inc, PO Box 30164, Winston-Salem, NC 27130-0164 or Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Kistler family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 2, 2021.