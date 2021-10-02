Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amanda Davis Kistler
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Kistler, Amanda Davis

Amanda Davis Kistler, 60, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

She was born on June 10, 1961 in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late Dolan and Frances Sheets Davis. Amanda was a Registered Nurse for nearly 40 years; she started working in the ER before finding her calling in long-term care. She was the president of NADONA and executive director of NCDONA. Her life's purpose was to be a caregiver for not only her patients, but for friends and family as well, always putting others ahead of herself. She enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her two grandsons. She also enjoyed eating What-A-Burger, drinking Diet Sun Drop, and was a connoisseur of ice.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Bryon Kistler.

She is survived by her children, Mallory Whitley (Jack), Caleb Kistler (Sara); sisters, Robin Plunkett (Charles), Mitzi Coe (Jeff); grandsons, Brooks and Brandtley Kistler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday at Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NCDONA Ltc, Inc, PO Box 30164, Winston-Salem, NC 27130-0164 or Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Kistler family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Oct
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Heritage House at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive, Hwy
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I am very saddened to hear of Amanda's passing she was so very Dear to me. She was a wonderful person and friend who had the biggest heart her kindness and compassion was second to none. The world just lost another extraordinary person who brought joy into my life by just being part of it. Amanda made a difference in the lives of so many she was sincerely the best Director of Nurses that I have ever worked for because of the love and dedication that she showed not only to her patients but also her staff. Amanda was a wonderful person with a beautiful soul. My life is better for having known her I am so grateful for her many years of loving friendship. May the Lord bring comfort to Mallory, Caleb and other family and friends.
Larry Tester
Friend
October 13, 2021
She will be missed. My prayers are for her family who she was so proud of.
Ann Corns
October 8, 2021
Maria Iruela
October 6, 2021
I worked with Amanda the entire time she was at Salemtowne, and it was a real pleasure. Amanda was always up front with people, genuine, caring and fair. And very fun to work with! She will be greatly missed by me and by the many people she touched. Sending love and prayers to her family.
Maria Iruela
Work
October 6, 2021
Will Rinehardt
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Amanda's passing. What a shock to learn that she is gone. I have loved working with Amanda and NCDONA for many years. My prayers are with all of her family. I know how much she loved you all.
Brenda France
October 4, 2021
The Latham Family
October 4, 2021
Worked closely with your mother for many years at Salemtowne. She will be greatly missed on this earth by many people. The family is in my prayers.
Barbara Garber
October 2, 2021
I knew your mom from being on the board of directors at the condo's. She was great ! When she got fired up, it was interesting to watch. I am so sorry to hear of this. My condolences to the entire family.
Steven Vest
Friend
October 2, 2021
Mallory, Caleb & Family, I am sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was a good person and very funny. She talked about you guys so much and was super proud of you both. She will be missed.
Lisa Y. Hopkins
Work
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results