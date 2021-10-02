I am very saddened to hear of Amanda's passing she was so very Dear to me. She was a wonderful person and friend who had the biggest heart her kindness and compassion was second to none. The world just lost another extraordinary person who brought joy into my life by just being part of it. Amanda made a difference in the lives of so many she was sincerely the best Director of Nurses that I have ever worked for because of the love and dedication that she showed not only to her patients but also her staff. Amanda was a wonderful person with a beautiful soul. My life is better for having known her I am so grateful for her many years of loving friendship. May the Lord bring comfort to Mallory, Caleb and other family and friends.

Larry Tester Friend October 13, 2021