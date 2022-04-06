Wagner, Amelia



1936 - 2022



Amelia Stockton Wagner, 85, passed away on April 4, 2022 at Trinity Place in Albemarle. Her funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, April 8th with Rev. Kendall Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall following the service. Burial will follow on Saturday at 11 AM in Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Born September 2, 1936 in Winston-Salem, she grew up in Old Salem and was a member of Home Moravian Church. Later, she joined First Baptist Church of Albemarle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Edwin L. Stockton, Sr., and brother, Dr. Edwin L. Stockton, Jr. Survivors include her husband, Larry M. Wagner of the home; daughters, Karen McCray and husband John of Peachland, and Dr. Elizabeth Standafer and husband Greg of Elon; seven grandchildren, Kelsey Wantz and husband Matt, Kiersten Spurrier, Robert Spurrier and wife Sarah, Leah Andrews, Logan Andrews, Jenna Standafer, and Jacob Standafer and fiancée Erin; and 4 great-grandchildren, Delaney Wantz, Owen Spurrier, Hudson Standafer and Tatum Standafer and one on the way, Teddy Wantz.



She was a graduate of R. J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem and Woman's College of UNC. She was a retired employee of Collins and Aikman. She enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, cheering on her husband as he coached the West Stanly Colts, and playing bridge with her friends. She loved her family deeply and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Anyone who ever met her loved her. She never met a stranger.



Memorials may be made to the Music Fund, First Baptist Church, 202 N. Second St., Albemarle, NC 28001.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 6, 2022.