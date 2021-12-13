Menu
Amy Jo Hartman
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC
Hartman, Amy Jo

June 4, 1968 - December 12, 2021

Amy Jo Younts Hartman, 83, of Lexington passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, December 15, at Arcadia Church of Christ with Bobby Leonard and Tony Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Hartman will lie in state from 10-12 pm Wednesday at Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree preceding the funeral.

Amy Jo was born June 4, 1938, in Davidson County to Jasper Allen Younts and Sallie Craver Younts. She was a member of Arcadia Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Franklin Hartman; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving is one son, Mark Hartman (Ann) of Lexington; two daughters, Kim Hartman of Florida, and Lori Peak (Chris) of Virginia; one sister, Lucy Schaeffer; and five grandchildren, Adam Hartman (Stacey) Abby Hartman, Aaron Hartman, Ariel Hartman, and Greyson Peak.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home 101 Hospice Ln. Winston Salem, NC 27103

Davidson Funeral Home

301 N Main St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree
NC
Dec
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Arcadia Church of Christ
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Glad she and I got to see the Christmas lights on the way home from her doctor's appointment last Monday. Will miss riding up with my dog on the RTV to see her.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Love and prayers to her family.



Carolyn Clodfelter
Friend
December 15, 2021
Jo was a very kind person. Kim, I hate to hear about the loss of your mother. It is only a month and a half since I lost my dear mother, too. It's especially hard at this time of year. I hope life treats you better soon and that you get to remember your parents with peace and loving affection soon. Best wishes for a Merry Christmas and better New Year.
Bobby Stokes
Acquaintance
December 14, 2021
I was privileged to see both Mr. Hartman and Miss Amy for several years and always enjoyed seeing them. Their kind spirit and welcoming personalities were a bright spot in the middle of our day and they always made our days better. While we miss seeing them I am thankful of their heavenly reunion. Blessings to the family. Dr. CSM.
Dr. CSM
Other
December 13, 2021
Kim, I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. When we taught together at Welcome, I remember hearing such kind comments about her. I know she will be missed. I hope you are doing well.
Nancy Aley-Mueller
Friend
December 13, 2021
What a joy to know Aunt Jo! She has been positive influence in my life. Sending wishes for peace and prayers to Kim, Mark and Lori and their families. Love Kendall
Kendall Smith
Family
December 13, 2021
