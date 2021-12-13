Hartman, Amy Jo



June 4, 1968 - December 12, 2021



Amy Jo Younts Hartman, 83, of Lexington passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, December 15, at Arcadia Church of Christ with Bobby Leonard and Tony Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Mrs. Hartman will lie in state from 10-12 pm Wednesday at Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree preceding the funeral.



Amy Jo was born June 4, 1938, in Davidson County to Jasper Allen Younts and Sallie Craver Younts. She was a member of Arcadia Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Franklin Hartman; and several brothers and sisters.



Surviving is one son, Mark Hartman (Ann) of Lexington; two daughters, Kim Hartman of Florida, and Lori Peak (Chris) of Virginia; one sister, Lucy Schaeffer; and five grandchildren, Adam Hartman (Stacey) Abby Hartman, Aaron Hartman, Ariel Hartman, and Greyson Peak.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home 101 Hospice Ln. Winston Salem, NC 27103



Davidson Funeral Home



301 N Main St.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2021.