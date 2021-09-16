Hemmens, Amy C.
November 27, 1959 - September 6, 2021
Amy Catherine Hemmens, age 61, passed away on Monday, September 6th, 2021.
Born on November 27, 1959, in Pinehurst, North Carolina to the late Henry James Hemmens and Janice Perry Campbell, Amy was a graduate of Hoke County High School and continued her studies at Sandhills Community College. She later obtained her bachelor's degree from St. Andrews University. She worked many years in hospitality, which is where she fostered her love of People and Entertaining. She enjoyed music, dance, gardening and particularly the company of others.
In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Hemmens Prescott.
She is survived by two brothers, John Campbell and Henry James Hemmens, II; nieces, Allison Dew Reid, Heather Hemmens and Natalie Hemmens; nephews, James Kenneth Dew, Jr., Nathan Hemmens, and Jason Hemmens; also survived by other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines at 2:00 p.m. A livestream of Amy's service can be found on Boles' website at the service time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.