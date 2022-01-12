Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amy Margaret Queen
1974 - 2022
BORN
1974
DIED
2022
ABOUT
West Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Queen, Amy Margaret

October 23, 1974 - January 9, 2022

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Amy Margaret Queen departed this life due to complications of Covid-19. Amy was born on October 23, 1974, to Susan Williams Queen and Jack R. Queen, who predeceased her. She lived her entire life in the Lewisville, NC area, having graduated from West Forsyth High School, Class of 1993. She continued her education at Western Carolina University, graduating in 1997. At the time of her death, Amy was completing her master's degree at The University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Amy was employed by Smart Start of Forsyth County, dedicating her life to the education and protection of young children. A very kind and compassionate person, Amy was loved by many and was in inspiration and light to all who knew her. She was of the Moravian faith. Her faithfulness and inner strength helped carry her through many trials in this life and will allow her peace in the next.

Left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Travis Rhea and his sons Travis and Alistair, her sisters Cynthia "Cindy" Queen, and Sharon (Adam) Vannoy, her niece and nephew Rachel and Luke Vannoy, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Amy's Life will be scheduled at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The National Kidney Foundation, the American Heart Association, or Smart Start of Forsyth County. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Amy. She will be missed by her many colleagues in the Early Childhood Community of Forsyth County. She was a dedicated advocate for children.
Nancy McKerring
January 27, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 13, 2022
We loved sweet Amy. So glad we got to count her as a friend. Know many who knew her will miss her greatly. She was a bright life in this world.
Sherley & Max Vannoy
Family
January 12, 2022
Amy was a bright light with a heart of gold. I knew her through work, and bonded with her through our connection to WCU. I am simply gutted by this news. So many prayers for her family.
Carrie Reger
Work
January 12, 2022
I am still in shock. I went to West with Amy and we kept in touch over the years. She will be missed by so many.
Cindy Wiles Gentry
January 12, 2022
I am saddened to learn of Amy´s death at such a young age. I remember her genuine caring for our young children and her beautiful, kind smile. I was fortunate to work with Amy thru Smart Start many years ago and recognized her gifts to our greatest gift~ our children.
Penny Latham Mothershed
Work
January 12, 2022
Words cannot express the sadness my heart feels. Thank you for all of the kindness and love you´ve shown me over the past 20+ years. I will never forget you!
Vallerie Jones
Friend
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results