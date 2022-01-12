Queen, Amy Margaret
October 23, 1974 - January 9, 2022
On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Amy Margaret Queen departed this life due to complications of Covid-19. Amy was born on October 23, 1974, to Susan Williams Queen and Jack R. Queen, who predeceased her. She lived her entire life in the Lewisville, NC area, having graduated from West Forsyth High School, Class of 1993. She continued her education at Western Carolina University, graduating in 1997. At the time of her death, Amy was completing her master's degree at The University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Amy was employed by Smart Start of Forsyth County, dedicating her life to the education and protection of young children. A very kind and compassionate person, Amy was loved by many and was in inspiration and light to all who knew her. She was of the Moravian faith. Her faithfulness and inner strength helped carry her through many trials in this life and will allow her peace in the next.
Left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Travis Rhea and his sons Travis and Alistair, her sisters Cynthia "Cindy" Queen, and Sharon (Adam) Vannoy, her niece and nephew Rachel and Luke Vannoy, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Amy's Life will be scheduled at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The National Kidney Foundation
