Rice, Andrea F.February 6, 1941 - May 28, 2021Funeral services for Mother Andrea F. Rice will be conducted 1:00 Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Mercy Holy Church. Visitation is from 12:00-1:00. Interment is at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Services, and online condolences may be made at www.gilmorefunerals.com