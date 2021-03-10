Bain, Anita W.
June 2, 1958 - March 5, 2021
Anita W. Bain, 62, died peacefully at Forsyth Medical Center on March 5, 2021. Anita was born in Hickory, North Carolina to Joyce Rebecca Waters (now Jones), and Harold Ray Waters, Sr. She was raised in Morganton and moved to Greensboro when her mother married Herbert R. Jones, Jr. In 1986, she married John Bain. They had two children, Lauren and Evan, and shared a life together noted for their love and respect for each other that was apparent to those who knew or saw them. Anita was known for her remarkable organizational skills, her intellect, her wit, her dedication to her family, to her work, and to Highland Presbyterian Church - really to everything in which she was involved and everyone with whom she interacted. Her beautiful smile and her gift for showing hospitality reflected her love. While she and John loved theater, live music, cooking together, travel, camping and (though she never had been much of a sports fan) attending UNCG basketball games, it was gathering with family and with an ever-growing list of friends that was perhaps her greatest joy.
She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1980 with a BS in Business Administration and worked in cost accounting, first for Kayser-Roth and later for Sara Lee Hosiery. After marrying John and the birth of her first child, she returned to school and received her MBA from the Wake Forest University School of Business in 1993. She worked in corporate accounting at Sara Lee in the Champion Products Division from 1993 until 2000, starting as Senior Manager of Cost and Inventory Accounting and ending as Controller. From 2000 until 2008, she worked at Sara Lee in the Business Services Division, first as General Accounting Group Lead, then as Controller, before serving as Vice-President and General Manager for five years ending in 2008. In 2010, she was employed at BB&T as Internal Reporting Manager. At the time of her death, she was working as Accounting Operations Group Manager there and primarily focused on certain accounting matters related to the merger of BB&T with SunTrust. She served Highland Presbyterian Church in many capacities and was chair of the Board of Deacons at the time of her death. She had also recently completed service on the Board of Directors of The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and served as its Treasurer during part of that time.
Anita is survived by her husband, John, by her daughter Lauren and Lauren's husband, David Harris, by her son Evan and Evan's girlfriend, Meagan Norris, by her mother Joyce Jones, by her aunt Vivian Murray, and by her stepmother, Patsy Kanagy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Ray "Skip" Waters, Jr., her stepfather, Herbert R. Jones, Jr., and her father, Harold Ray Waters, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, 419 N. Spruce St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or a charity of your choice
The family will be available for a drive-through visitation on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. outside the activity building at Highland Presbyterian Church. Due to COVID-19, the family held a small, private memorial service.
