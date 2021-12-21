Carter, Anita Risell (Anne)
January 6, 1932 - December 10, 2021
Anita Risell (Anne) Carter, 89 of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully Friday, December 10, 2021 at Kate B, Reynolds Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was born January 6, 1932 in Atlanta, GA, to the late George and Helen Risell. Anne graduated from high school in 1950 and attended Mercer University, where she met her future husband, Edward Carter. They moved to St. Petersburg, FL, where their daughter, Becky was born. In 1955, they relocated to Winston-Salem and welcomed two more children, Brian and Ruth. Anne was a loving wife and mother, and a dear friend to many.
Anne was a member of First Presbyterian Church and later, Highland Presbyterian Church, where she was very active through the years. She sang in the choir, played her violin for services, and taught Sunday school and vacation bible school. Anne was a member of the Winston-Salem Symphony for 45 years, playing the viola. She also played in a string quartet, was a member of a dulcimer group and celtic group, all that played throughout the community. Anne taught Suzuki violin for many years.
Anne and her husband enjoyed many trips together with friends, both in the states and abroad. She loved her family and friends, and cherished her time with them. Anne was a loving and caring grandmother to her four grandchildren and will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Carter. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Ann Feezor (Michel), Brian Edward Carter and Ruth Chandler McPherson (Brian); grandchildren, Elizabeth Feezor (Brett Allen), Jonathan Feezor (fiancee, Karissa Elsenger), Abigail Mcpherson, and Daniel McPherson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Highland Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2021.