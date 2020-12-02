Wesson, Anita Dabrohua



September 22, 1930 - November 30, 2020



Anita D. Wesson, age 90, passed away at the Episcopal Church Home in Rochester, New York, on Monday, November 30. She had lived in Rochester for the last year and a half of her life.



Anita was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Castro and Eleanor Funk Dabrohua. She grew up in Winnetka, Illinois, and later attended Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, majoring in Spanish.



At Swarthmore College, Anita met David C. Wesson early in her freshman year. They married in 1951 and lived in Charleston, South Carolina, while David served in the Navy, and then in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, until his death in 2019.



The 1951 yearbook from Swarthmore described Anita as "dynamic and vivacious, a good listener with a quick sense of humor." Anita often said that she learned to truly listen by knitting during class in college. The love Anita found in college for drama and swimming enriched her entire life.



A seasoned traveler, Anita once said her favorite place in the world was in a chair in the audience of any theater. She was very proud of her title role in the play Sabrina Fair with a little theater in Charleston, South Carolina. Later in life, Anita worked with the Winston-Salem Arts Council to bring professional theater into the Winston-Salem schools, a passion that also enlisted her own children as very amateur techies and stage hands.



Anita was an ardent reader, belonging to book clubs both in Winston-Salem and at the Wessons' summer home in Vermont. She hoped to pass along the love of reading by recommending and giving books to everyone she knew. In her retirement years, she volunteered for many years at Crisis Control Ministries, but also tutored reading to school children. She always counted it as one of her personal successes to have recognized that one child in the afterschool program could be a successful reader if only he had glasses. She made sure that he got them.



As a child, Anita learned to swim in Lake Michigan. Anita was on the college varsity swim team when swim suits were made of wool. That sports attire may have gone out of fashion, but her love for the sport never did. She enjoyed swimming in the cold waters of the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont. After standing on the rock wall near the water's edge, enjoying the calm of the lake and the mournful cry of the northern loons, her dive into the water was a thing of precision and beauty, even into her late 80s.



In Winston-Salem, Anita and David were members from 1955 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Anita served on the Vestry and was an active member of the Episcopal Church Women there.



An only child herself, Anita loved her numerous children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Scott) and sons Peter (Carolyn) and Joel (Lisa); three granddaughters, Alicia (Andy), Meredith (Craig), and Elizabeth; and two great-grandsons, James and Isaac.



Due to current Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Crisis Control of Winston-Salem or Forsyth Tech.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.