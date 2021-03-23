Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anita Gail Linville Mullis
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Mullis, Anita Gail Linville

April 30, 1938 - March 21, 2021

Mrs. Anita Gail Linville Mullis, 82, of Heritage Woods Senior Living, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County on April 30, 1938 to the late Talmage and Oscar Fulp Linville. Anita was a member of Faith Church in Midway, where she sang in the choir and assisted with the nursery when her health permitted. She loved being involved with family activities, and after retirement with Lucent Technologies she enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting, sewing, and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Stephen F. Mullis, Jr. on December 15, 2018.

Anita is survived by her two children, Donna Clodfelter and husband Tim of Winston-Salem, and son, Steve Mullis of Welcome; two brothers, Wayne Linville (Becky) of Winston-Salem, and Roy 'Peanut' Linville (Susan) of Mocksville; six grandchildren, Carrie Gates (Tom), Carl Clodfelter (Amanda), Chris Clodfelter (Amanda), Ashley Shelton (Darrell), Amanda Mullis, and Anita Mullis; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Faith Church with Pastor Mike Gates officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Family Life Center, 1077 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Faith Church Youth Fund. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff of Heritage Woods. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Faith Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
To Wayne and the Linville and Mullis Family, my deepest sympathy for your loss. Living on Lyons St. and going through school with her I have many fond memories of Anita. She was always so upbeat and fun to be around. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
A. Ray Long
March 25, 2021
Donna,I will miss sharing my cards with your mom. We are praying for Gods love and comfort for you all.
Ginger Butchet
March 23, 2021
Donna, so sorry to hear of your mother's passing, I know you will miss her. Prayers and sympathy for you and your family.
Connie Floyd
March 23, 2021
Dr. Keider and Staff
March 23, 2021
We remember your mother as a kind and caring lady. Our prayers are with you during this time of sadness; but are thankful she now resides with Jesus!
Kenneth and Nellie Tesh
March 23, 2021
Donna and family I wanted to let you know I am thinking of you during this difficult time. God bless you.
Nicki H. Angell
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results