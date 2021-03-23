Mullis, Anita Gail Linville
April 30, 1938 - March 21, 2021
Mrs. Anita Gail Linville Mullis, 82, of Heritage Woods Senior Living, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County on April 30, 1938 to the late Talmage and Oscar Fulp Linville. Anita was a member of Faith Church in Midway, where she sang in the choir and assisted with the nursery when her health permitted. She loved being involved with family activities, and after retirement with Lucent Technologies she enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting, sewing, and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Stephen F. Mullis, Jr. on December 15, 2018.
Anita is survived by her two children, Donna Clodfelter and husband Tim of Winston-Salem, and son, Steve Mullis of Welcome; two brothers, Wayne Linville (Becky) of Winston-Salem, and Roy 'Peanut' Linville (Susan) of Mocksville; six grandchildren, Carrie Gates (Tom), Carl Clodfelter (Amanda), Chris Clodfelter (Amanda), Ashley Shelton (Darrell), Amanda Mullis, and Anita Mullis; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Faith Church with Pastor Mike Gates officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Family Life Center, 1077 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Faith Church Youth Fund. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff of Heritage Woods. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
