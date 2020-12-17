Gould, Ann Cheney Hyde



October 18, 1920 - December 9, 2020



On Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Ann Gould died at Salemtowne following a brief decline just five weeks after she had celebrated her 100th birthday.



Ann was born on October 18th, 1920 on Long Island, NY to Naomi (Andrews) and Nelson Hyde. She was also raised by her grandparents, Harriet and Samuel Wakeman Andrews, with whom she spent summers in South Kortright, NY. She attended schools in Southern Pines, NC; Hamilton, Bermuda, Miss Porter's School in CT, and Syracuse University. On January 16, 1942 she married Ralph Gould of Hobart, New York where they lived on his family farm and raised three daughters, Nancy, Susan and Nola. In later life, she and Ralph lived in Southern Pines, NC and Ft. Myers, FL.



Ann will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her fierce love of every dog she ever owned, and in her youth, her fine horsemanship. She was also an avid reader and follower of Democratic politics and Duke basketball. She had high standards of how one should behave and dress and could never understand why men would wear blazers with blue jeans.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son-in-law, William Aaron, and daughter, Susan. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Gould-Aaron (Highlands, NC) and Nola Gould Miller (Winston-Salem, NC), as well as son-in-law Richard Miller, beloved grandson, Ben (Dallas, TX), and daughter-in-law Kelli. Grandsons, Oliver and Alexander, had a special place in her heart. A memorial service will be held in the summer in New York state. The family wishes to thank the Assisted Living staff at Salemtowne for their extraordinary care and concern throughout her many years of residence.



