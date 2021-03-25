Lemmons, Ann Marie Jones
March 25, 1971 - March 17, 2021
Ann Marie Jones Lemmons, 49, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
She was born in Richmond, VA to Rudy and Judy Marmion Jones. Ann moved with her family to Kernersville, NC in 1988. She was a graduate of East Forsyth High School, and in 1994 she earned her B.S. Degree from East Carolina. Much of her working career was as a pharmacy technician, and most recently she was a customer service representative for National General Insurance.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Kelly Lemmons; her partner, Randall Case; her parents; and her brother, Kevin Jones, of Lexington NC. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Ann Case.
Due to Covid, the service at the cemetery will be private. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services
213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.