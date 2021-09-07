Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Marie Lombardi
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Lombardi, Ann Marie

December 27, 1948 - September 5, 2021

Ann Marie Lombardi, 72, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ann Marie passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Trellis Supportive Care from reoccurring breast cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and older sister.

Surviving are her son, Carl of Walkerton, NC, and sister Diane of Phoenix, Arizona.

Per her wishes, there will not be a public service. Ann Marie wishes to extend decades of thanks and care to Dr. Francis O'Brian with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a local donation to the American Red Cross, 690 Coliseum Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, or a local non-profit.

Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Road is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral Home

2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.