Lombardi, Ann Marie
December 27, 1948 - September 5, 2021
Ann Marie Lombardi, 72, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ann Marie passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Trellis Supportive Care from reoccurring breast cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and older sister.
Surviving are her son, Carl of Walkerton, NC, and sister Diane of Phoenix, Arizona.
Per her wishes, there will not be a public service. Ann Marie wishes to extend decades of thanks and care to Dr. Francis O'Brian with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a local donation to the American Red Cross, 690 Coliseum Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, or a local non-profit.
Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Road is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
Salem Funeral Home
2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.