Reagan, Ann Akers
September 10, 1945 - December 16, 2021
Ann Akers Reagan passed away December 16th, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born to Belva and Guy Akers on September 10, 1945, in Radford, VA. She graduated from Radford High School in 1963 and from Radford University in 1967. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob; two daughters, Amy (Matt Eskridge) and Emily (Andrew LeVasseur); four grandchildren (Winston Eskridge, Ann Phillips Eskridge, Molly LeVasseur, Drew LeVasseur); a brother, Bill Akers, of Blacksburg, VA; two sisters-in-law, Rita Reagan of Knoxville, TN, and Sarah Reagan of Marianna, FL; three nephews, a niece, and several cousins. Ann taught school in Winston-Salem before becoming Director of Messiah Moravian pre-school. She then began a very successful 25-year career in real estate at Crowder Realty. Upon retirement in 2007, she and Bob traveled extensively prior to her cancer diagnosis in 2019. Ann had a positive outlook on everything, and she had an amazing knack for making friends. She had a true zest for life and brought joy to everyone around her. The residents at River Landing became her second family after she and Bob moved there in 2016. Foremost in her life was her family, and her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. They fondly referred to her as "Annie," and she loved baking chocolate cakes and making deviled eggs for them. Ann was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rocha Lima, Irene, Julie, and all the nurses at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center that provided such wonderful care and support during her treatment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to: Parenting Path, 500 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held.
