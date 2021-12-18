Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Akers Reagan
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Reagan, Ann Akers

September 10, 1945 - December 16, 2021

Ann Akers Reagan passed away December 16th, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born to Belva and Guy Akers on September 10, 1945, in Radford, VA. She graduated from Radford High School in 1963 and from Radford University in 1967. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob; two daughters, Amy (Matt Eskridge) and Emily (Andrew LeVasseur); four grandchildren (Winston Eskridge, Ann Phillips Eskridge, Molly LeVasseur, Drew LeVasseur); a brother, Bill Akers, of Blacksburg, VA; two sisters-in-law, Rita Reagan of Knoxville, TN, and Sarah Reagan of Marianna, FL; three nephews, a niece, and several cousins. Ann taught school in Winston-Salem before becoming Director of Messiah Moravian pre-school. She then began a very successful 25-year career in real estate at Crowder Realty. Upon retirement in 2007, she and Bob traveled extensively prior to her cancer diagnosis in 2019. Ann had a positive outlook on everything, and she had an amazing knack for making friends. She had a true zest for life and brought joy to everyone around her. The residents at River Landing became her second family after she and Bob moved there in 2016. Foremost in her life was her family, and her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. They fondly referred to her as "Annie," and she loved baking chocolate cakes and making deviled eggs for them. Ann was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rocha Lima, Irene, Julie, and all the nurses at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center that provided such wonderful care and support during her treatment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to: Parenting Path, 500 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Ann was simply amazing. Our loss has left a hole in our hearts. She had abundant energy and friendship to share-and did. Prayers of comfort for Bob and the family.
Maurice and Jane Horne
Friend
December 26, 2021
Dearest Amy and Emily, I just head about your wonderful Mother and I am praying for you...I loved your mom! She was often a blessing in my life! All love, Carolyn Bouldin
Carolyn Bouldin
Friend
December 23, 2021
Ann was full of grace and beauty. Sympathies to all of you. Paul and Judy Briggs.
Judy Moore Briggs
December 19, 2021
My sympathy goes out to the Reagan family with the loss of Ann. I worked with her at Crowder Realty and she was one of the kindest and most gracious people I've ever met. We've lost a wonderful person, but heavan had gained a saint. My best wishes to you all at this difficult time.
Eddie Wood
Work
December 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Ann was a truly nice person who even though I did not really know well felt like she (and Bob) were friends I had always known.
Richard Stuart
Work
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ann´s passing.. She was a very special lady.... I worked with her at Crowder and we became friends... She called me "Mary Lou" because she thought I looked like Mary Lou Retton..I really enjoyed working with her.. A very special person..
Frances Brewster
Work
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results