Ann Tucker Martin
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1940
DIED
October 14, 2020
Martin, Ann Tucker

September 14, 1940 - October 14, 2020

Ann Tucker Martin, age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Charles Conrad and Annie Sue Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Tucker, and her beloved K9 companion, "Rowdy." She is survived by her children, Randy (Kelly) Martin, Wendy Parker, and Sandy (Melissa) Martin; grandchildren Matthew Parker, Kayla Martin, Kyle (Lauren Stone) Martin, and Konard Martin; step-grandchildren, Zachary Mayes, and Aaron Mayes; sister, Betty Key; brother, Samuel (Brenda) Tucker; sister-in-law, Jewell Tucker; several nieces, and nephews; and her beloved babies Reece and Finnlea Alice Beamer. Ms. Martin was a member of Mtn. View Baptist Church. She loved her church, her grandchildren, watching hummingbirds, and working in her flowers. There will be a graveside service held at Mtn. View Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00PM with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. The family would like to thank Ann's Sunday school class and her faithful neighbors for the love shown to Ann. Memorial may be made to Humane Society of Wilkes, 208 S. Bridge St., Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
So sorry for your loss. Ann was quite a character. I loved working with her at Chatham's. We were always laughing and having a good time. Never a dull moment around her. I have many fond memories and I think of her often. Praying for the family. I know you will miss her tremendously.
Melody Wood
Coworker
October 17, 2020
She was a fine Lady and always a hoot when she came to the shop while we were working on race cars or just hanging out. I Loved Her!
Keith Senter
Friend
October 16, 2020
So sorry for your lost our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Randy and Crystal Childress
Friend
October 16, 2020
RIP Ann you will be miss
edward carter
Friend
October 16, 2020