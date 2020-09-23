Epperson, Anna Dale (Dunkley) Flippin
November 6, 1931 - September 21, 2020
Mrs. Anna Dale Dunkley Flippin Epperson, age 88, of Stuart, VA, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at SOVAH Hospital of Martinsville. She was born in Patrick County on November 6, 1931 to the late Charlie Dunkley and Lottie Overby Dunkley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Willie Flippin; her second husband, Glenn Epperson; two brothers, Johnnie Dunkley and Steve Dunkley. She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church and truly loved her church family. Anna enjoyed traveling and will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, caring sister, and friend.
Mrs. Epperson is survived by three children, William Larry Flippin and wife, Gail of Stuart, Michael Lee Flippin of Stuart, and Melanie Flippin Clark and husband, Marty of Stuart; one brother, Bobby Lee Dunkley and wife, Linda of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mrs. Epperson will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Stateline Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Buford Jessup officiating. Mrs. Epperson will lie in state on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.