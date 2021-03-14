Menu
Anna Hill McClintock
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
McClintock, Anna Hill

December 21, 1919 - March 11, 2021

RALEIGH – Anna Hill McClintock, 101, formerly of Sandy Ridge, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Raleigh.

Ann was born December 21, 1919, in Stokes County, to the late Frank and Kate Martin Hill. She was a WAC/Army Corp WWII veteran. She resided in Kinston, NC for 32 years where she was an active member of First Baptist Church. She worked from home as a beautician for more than twenty years. After moving to Sandy Ridge, she became an active member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church and volunteered at Stokes Reynolds Hospital as a hair dresser for 25 more years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. McClintock Jr.; brothers, Richard Hill and Thomas "Cub" Hill; and sisters, Betty Taylor and Katherine Hobson.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Benton (Steve) and Sara Peterson (David); a brother, Robert "Jack" Hill (Alice); grandchildren, Christie Younger (Travis) and Wendy Bouldin; great-grandchildren, Colin, Camille, and Reese Younger, and Otto Conversino; nephews, Kent Hobson (Jeanne), V.S. Hylton, Ben Hill (Karen), Robert Wayne Hill, Mark Hill (Marie) and Kevin Hill (Charmaine); and niece, Martha Taylor (Marvin).

A funeral service for will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. She may be viewed from 11 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, March 15 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. The family requests that social distancing guidelines be followed and face coverings be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 4128 NC 704 Hwy E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Mar
15
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Mar
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
NC
Mar
15
Interment
the church cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Anna was such a blessing to all that knew her. She took care of Ruth Martin's (J.D.'s mother) hair until her passing in 2010. That is the only time we could get her to go out of her room. She always enjoyed talking with Anna. We loved her too. We are so sorry for your loss.
J. D. and Carolyn Martin
March 14, 2021
Ann was such a special lady. She volunteered at Stokes Reynolds when I was there. She was always helping with outings and activities as well as doing the hair of the residents.Heaven has surely gained an angel.
Debbie Canter
March 14, 2021
