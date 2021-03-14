McClintock, Anna Hill
December 21, 1919 - March 11, 2021
RALEIGH – Anna Hill McClintock, 101, formerly of Sandy Ridge, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Raleigh.
Ann was born December 21, 1919, in Stokes County, to the late Frank and Kate Martin Hill. She was a WAC/Army Corp WWII veteran. She resided in Kinston, NC for 32 years where she was an active member of First Baptist Church. She worked from home as a beautician for more than twenty years. After moving to Sandy Ridge, she became an active member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church and volunteered at Stokes Reynolds Hospital as a hair dresser for 25 more years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. McClintock Jr.; brothers, Richard Hill and Thomas "Cub" Hill; and sisters, Betty Taylor and Katherine Hobson.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Benton (Steve) and Sara Peterson (David); a brother, Robert "Jack" Hill (Alice); grandchildren, Christie Younger (Travis) and Wendy Bouldin; great-grandchildren, Colin, Camille, and Reese Younger, and Otto Conversino; nephews, Kent Hobson (Jeanne), V.S. Hylton, Ben Hill (Karen), Robert Wayne Hill, Mark Hill (Marie) and Kevin Hill (Charmaine); and niece, Martha Taylor (Marvin).
A funeral service for will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. She may be viewed from 11 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, March 15 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. The family requests that social distancing guidelines be followed and face coverings be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 4128 NC 704 Hwy E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.