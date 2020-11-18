Davis, Anna Ruth Whitlock
May 1, 1925 - November 13, 2020
MOCKSVILLE – Mrs. Anna Ruth Whitlock Davis, 95, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.
She was born May 1, 1925, in Davie County, to the late John Anderson and Hailey C. Myers Whitlock. Mrs. Davis was a member of First United Methodist Church for 73 years and was a member of the Mary Circle and the Fellowship Sunday school class. She was a graduate of Cooleemee High School, Class of 1944, and then attended nursing school. Mrs. Davis was a registered nurse and started her career at Autumn Care of Mocksville and retired from the office of Dr. Earl Welch Jr. in Winston-Salem. She was a member of the Clemmons Chapter #373 Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Davis enjoyed playing golf, and had a stroke of luck, once… she hit a hole in one. She especially loved working in her flowers, but especially loved being a Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her foster parents, Cap and Emily Gullett; husband, Robert "Bob" Davis; sisters, Ruby Jones, Helen Hester, Blanche Vestal, and Janice Edwards; a half-sister, Dora Sheets; half-brothers, Melvin Whitlock and Luther Holder; and fiancé, Vernon Dull.
Survivors include a half-brother, Stacey Brown; nephew, Bill Davis (Sandra); niece, Judy Paige (Jack); godchildren, Steven Hinson and Joy Hinson; stepdaughter, Tina Gobble (Brent); granddaughter, Brittany Bost (Eric); grandson, Alex Gobble (Kathryn); great-grandson, Banks Eli Gobble; great-granddaughter (seven days old), Brennan McKinley Bost; several nieces and nephews; and special four-legged friend, Belle.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 19, at Rose Cemetery, with Dr. Glenn L. Myers, Jr. officiating. At the request of the family, please be mindful of social distancing and wear face covering. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Wednesday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
