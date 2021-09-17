Menu
Anne McNeill
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC
McNeill, Anne

December 18, 1955 - August 29, 2021

Anne Haynes McNeill, 65, passed away on August 29, 2021 after contracting COVID-19. Anne was born in Shelby, NC, to Rev. Wayne and Joyce Haynes. Anne's loving and generous spirit was topped with the perfect amount of wit and sass. Anne most enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family (with a Pepsi in hand). Anne is best known for providing abundant support and care for her friends and family at all times, for which they loved her fervently in return. Anne married Lock McNeill on February 28, 2012 and is survived by him; her sisters, Treva Haynes, Patti Tucker and Shea Werner; her nieces Sally Tucker and Hannah Werner; her nephew, Haynes Werner; her brother-in-law, Glenn Werner; her step-grandson, Keegan McNeill and Keegan's mother, Molly McNeill; her stepdaughter Heather Ojeda and Heather's husband, Thomas Leonard; her step-grandson, Elijah Barfield; and her step-granddaughter, Elianah Ojeda. Anne is preceded in death by her loving parents and her stepson, Jamey McNeill.

Two memorial services will be held in Anne's honor. A graveside memorial at Russell Haven Funeral Home will be held on September 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST. An outdoor memorial service will be held on October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain, NC. Please do not attend either service unless both testing negative for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask for the duration of the services.

GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM.

HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA

Harris Funeral Home

108 S. Piedmont Ave.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mountain Rest Cemetery
Kings Mountain, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
So sorry for your loss Prayers for all the family may the Good Lord wrap his loving arms around you all
Randy Spake
School
September 21, 2021
