Sigmon, Anne Boger
February 13, 1933 - September 17, 2021
Anne Boger Sigmon, age 88, of Hamptonville, NC, looked upward and joined her loved ones in heaven on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was at Cadence in Clemmons, NC and was surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law, stepson, and sister. Anne was born in Yadkin County, NC on Feb. 13, 1933, to David Leroy Caudle and Flora Hinkle Caudle. She attended West Yadkin High School. Anne was a natural musician and began playing piano in church at 11 years old. She studied organ, piano and choral direction over countless years. As a teenager, along with her sister Corene and friend Dorothy Brown, Anne formed the "Longtown Trio," which later produced a record as "The Melody Three" or "Melody Four." (If anyone can remember, please clear this up for us.) Upon graduation Anne took a job at Western Electric in Winston-Salem, where she worked on the SPG 25 radar technology being used in the war. At Western Electric she met a budding engineer, her future husband Lawrence. Shortly thereafter she went to work for Hanes Corporation, where she worked her way up from the sewing floor to secretary for a vice president. When her son Mark was born, she was happy to leave Hanes because as she put it, the Yankee boss men just cursed all the time! She dedicated her life to raising her children and providing support to the church. After the passing of her first husband, she married the Rev. Larry Donald Sigmon in 1983 and joyfully filled the role of a pastor's wife. Don and Anne pastored together for over 17 years. For 42 years Anne served in various capacities at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Winston-Salem including organist, pianist, choral director and ultimately pastor's wife. In addition to her pastoral work with Don, Anne was most proud of her accomplishments as a musician, and for having raised an engineer who insured the integrity of skyscrapers (Mark), and a professional classical singer and voice and piano teacher (Martha). Anne ministered to thousands through her music and empathetic spirit. She was, however, only truly known by a handful. She is now whole and free in glory, and we long for the day to know her once more. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, David Leroy Caudle and Flora Hinkle Caudle; her husband, William Lawrence Boger; her son, Mark A. Boger; and five of her six brothers and sisters: Gerald Caudle, Harold Caudle, Albert Caudle, Bobby G. Caudle, and Corene Hayes. Anne is survived by her husband of 39 years, the Rev. Larry Donald Sigmon; her daughter, Martha Anderson (Peter); her daughter-in-law, Tonoua Boger (Mark); her daughter-in-law, Vanessa Meyer (Pete); her stepdaughter, Cynthia Gibbs (Gary); her stepdaughter, Donna Sigmon; her stepson, Stephen Sigmon (Tabitha); her baby sister, Brenda Brannon (Terry); three grandsons, David, AJ, and Thomas; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Anne will lie in repose Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. Due to COVID, a graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Longtown United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1416 Longtown Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055. All are welcome who have been vaccinated, are masked, and will practice social distancing. Thank you for your understanding, as we are trying to protect our dear stepdad/dad, Don. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.