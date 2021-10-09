Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Anne Hutchens Taylor
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Taylor, Anne Hutchens

July 30, 1938 - October 7, 2021

EAST BEND - Mrs. Anne Hutchens Taylor, 83, of Enon community, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Ervin and Irene Irvin Hutchens. Mrs. Taylor worked at Hanes Hosiery, and several years with Grandview Grocery Store. She was a faithful and active member of Enon Baptist Church for over 65 years. She loved greeting others at church and enjoyed serving with several committees, including the WMU. Mrs. Taylor was a stylish lady and made sure that her lipstick, nails, and pocketbook always matched before going out. She volunteered a lot of her time to help others by serving with Meals on Wheels, Yadkin Christian Ministries, and Mountain Valley Hospice. Mrs. Taylor enjoyed taking care of her garden, feeding her birds, eating ice cream, and especially the time spent with her "lady friends" traveling around together and eating hot dogs. She loved everyone, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Woodrow Taylor, on August 4, 2014 and by her sister, Jane H. Sturdivent. Surviving are her son, Jimmy Daniel Taylor; daughter, Dena (Timmy) Riley; grandchildren, Hannah Taylor and fiancé, Tyler Luckey; Zane (Michelle) Riley; Taylor (Kasey) Riley; 2 great-grandchildren, Annalee Riley, Wyatt Riley; a brother, Sam (Susan) Hutchens; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and lots of loving friends. Her Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 PM Sunday at Enon Baptist Church by Pastor Ben Burklow. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Christian Ministries, PO Box 204, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Taylor family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Enon Baptist Church
NC

Dena, I am so sorry to hear about your sweet Mama. She was one of my favorite ladies! She was always stylish and put together with a smile. She will be sorely missed. May God Bless and keep you! You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Nations Pendleton
Friend
October 15, 2021
Tears are prayers too. They travel to God when we cant speak. Psalm 56:8
Debbie Taylor
Friend
October 13, 2021
Danny and Dena, Ann was a special friend, we worked together at Grandview for 5 years, she supported me after my daughter went to Heaven for over 40 years with other friends for a Christmas brunch each year .She will sorely be missed, love you, Betty Jo Smitherman
Betty Jo Smitherman
Friend
October 12, 2021
Danny & Dena, your mother was a very special lady. Richard and I both have fond memories of her and your dad. We pray God’s peace for you now. May the memories of your mother bring comfort to you both. Karen & Richard Young
Karen Young
Friend
October 11, 2021
Dena, ♥ So sorry to hear this news, my prayers are with you all, Love and God bless, Beverly Harrell
Beverly Harrell
Friend
October 11, 2021
Dena,
Love and hugs for you and all of the family. I know how difficult this is. God will will send you comfort and peace during this and always. Love you!
Debbie Hoots
Friend
October 10, 2021
We are very sorry about the loss of your mother she done so much for her Lord and Savor in and out of church she will be missed very much, we know it a sad time in your life but knowing she is with her lord and savior and Jimmy we know your hearts are filled with joy. We loved the visits with your mom and dad and blackie. We will keep you and family in our prayers. The blessing is you will be with them again one day.
thurmon plowman
Friend
October 10, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Eric Ratledge
October 9, 2021
Danny our thoughts and prayers are with you
Greg Hauser
Friend
October 9, 2021
Dena, I'm do sorry to hear about your mom. Praying for you and your family that God will wrap His love around you during this difficult time and may you feel His presence. ((((HUGS))))❤
Vicki Reinhardt
Friend
October 9, 2021
Hannah, Danny and Family....so sorry about the passing of your mom, grandmother and special friend. Its so hard to lose a loved one, but we can rejoice that she is with Jimmy and in the presence ofher Lord! Prayers for the coming days for peace and comfort! Love ya ll!!!
Bruce and Wanda Branch
Family
October 9, 2021
Dena, so sorry for your loss.your mother was a sweet lady. I enjoyed waiting on her at bank. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Shirley Tilley
Friend
October 9, 2021
I worked with Anne at Grandview when I was a teenager. I remember her as a kind and sweet woman. Prayers for the family during this time
Lora Goins
Coworker
October 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. She was a co- worker of mine and my mother Ruby Reynolds that passed on May 2 2014. I sure miss her so much. I remember Edith, Louis Marie and Anne they all worked together. So sorry for your lose!
Debbie Reynolds
Coworker
October 9, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family
Melissa Hardy & family
Neighbor
October 9, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family
Rusty Reeves
Friend
October 9, 2021
God sure gained a sweet Angel in Heaven!
Chris Norman
Friend
October 8, 2021
I am very sad to hear of Ann passing. Ann was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever known. Danny and Deana you and your families will be in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We are thankful for the opportunity to have known your precious sweet mother. Love and prayers.
Willie and Nancy Shouse
Friend
October 8, 2021
She was such a warm, kind, and beautiful lady to all who knew her! She will forever have a special place in my heart. May she rest in Heavenly peace! I am sending love , hugs, and prayers to all of her family and friends. May you all find great peace and comfort in knowing how much she touched so many hearts while on this earth! Loved you lady!!!
Shirley Reid
Friend
October 8, 2021
Anne was my YWA leader at Enon Baptist Church as a teenage girl and was a wonderful role model. Many years later when I retired, she invited me to go with her to Yadkin Christian Ministries and become a volunteer and was again guiding me gently into a role of connecting with others in a positive way. May you treasure your wonderful memories and laugh as she would want us to at the many good times we all shared.
Brenda Matthews
Friend
October 8, 2021
My heart is broken. I’ve list a dear friend and co-hort n crime.
Toni Morgan
October 8, 2021
Anne was the sweetest lady and was always willing to help. She was a faithful volunteer for Mountain Valley Hospice and I enjoyed getting to know her. Prayers to the family during this time.
She will be missed by many.
Sherry Milholand Gibson
Friend
October 8, 2021
Danny and Dena, as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lynn Myers
Friend
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results