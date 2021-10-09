We are very sorry about the loss of your mother she done so much for her Lord and Savor in and out of church she will be missed very much, we know it a sad time in your life but knowing she is with her lord and savior and Jimmy we know your hearts are filled with joy. We loved the visits with your mom and dad and blackie. We will keep you and family in our prayers. The blessing is you will be with them again one day.

thurmon plowman Friend October 10, 2021