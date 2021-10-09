Taylor, Anne Hutchens
July 30, 1938 - October 7, 2021
EAST BEND - Mrs. Anne Hutchens Taylor, 83, of Enon community, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Ervin and Irene Irvin Hutchens. Mrs. Taylor worked at Hanes Hosiery, and several years with Grandview Grocery Store. She was a faithful and active member of Enon Baptist Church for over 65 years. She loved greeting others at church and enjoyed serving with several committees, including the WMU. Mrs. Taylor was a stylish lady and made sure that her lipstick, nails, and pocketbook always matched before going out. She volunteered a lot of her time to help others by serving with Meals on Wheels, Yadkin Christian Ministries, and Mountain Valley Hospice. Mrs. Taylor enjoyed taking care of her garden, feeding her birds, eating ice cream, and especially the time spent with her "lady friends" traveling around together and eating hot dogs. She loved everyone, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Woodrow Taylor, on August 4, 2014 and by her sister, Jane H. Sturdivent. Surviving are her son, Jimmy Daniel Taylor; daughter, Dena (Timmy) Riley; grandchildren, Hannah Taylor and fiancé, Tyler Luckey; Zane (Michelle) Riley; Taylor (Kasey) Riley; 2 great-grandchildren, Annalee Riley, Wyatt Riley; a brother, Sam (Susan) Hutchens; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and lots of loving friends. Her Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 PM Sunday at Enon Baptist Church by Pastor Ben Burklow. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Christian Ministries, PO Box 204, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Taylor family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.