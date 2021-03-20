Barnes, Annie Mae Denny
April 8, 1927 - March 18, 2021
King - Mrs. Annie Mae Denny Barnes "Nannie" went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
She was born in Stokes County on April 8, 1927 to Albert K Denny and Anna Campbell Denny.
She was a member of King Community Church.
Mae was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Albert, and Anna Denny; her beloved husband, Charlie Barnes; three sisters: Minnie Winfree, Etta Marion, and Helen Newman; four brothers: J.P., Albert, Sampson, and Marvin Denny.
She is survived by her dear daughter, Debbie, and husband Kermit Stewart; two loving granddaughters: Beverly (Mike) Moser, and Melody (William) Nixon; two very special great-grandchildren: Caleb Moser and Mikayla Nixon; sisters-in-law: Julia and Shirley Denny; and a very special friend, Bobbie Denny; along with many special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Barnes will lie in state on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Slate Funeral Home with Pastor Derrick Hinson officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church cemetery.
