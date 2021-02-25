Carr, Annie Heath Yates
October 25, 1936 - February 22, 2021
Annie Heath Yates Carr, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 22, 2021, at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living in Clemmons, NC. She was born on October 25, 1936, to Myrtle White and John Henry Heath. Ann graduated from Germanton School in 1955.
Ann's last full-time job was working at Cracker Barrel in the gift store. She was a long-time member of Brookstown United Methodist Church and active in the UMW when she was able. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and making Folded Square Christmas Ornaments, which she gave generously to friends and family.
Preceding her in death are two husbands, Coy Yates and Edsel Carr. She is survived by son, Alan Yates (Bethany) of Clayton, NC; daughter, Doris Yates Biddix (Wayne) of Pfafftown, NC; five grandchildren, Kimberly Y. Robitaille (Tim), Katie B. Neale (Thomas), Wesley Yates, Daniel Yates, and Alana Yates; five great-grandchildren, Brandon, Kaleigh, Emma, Bentley, and Connor; and sister, Judy Heath. The family would like to thank Mallard Ridge for over two years of compassionate and loving care.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown, NC 27040.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookstown United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.