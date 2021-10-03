Johnson, Annie Ruth
January 15, 1928 - October 1, 2021
Annie Ruth Hardy Johnson, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born January 15, 1928 in Surry County to the late John and Betty Hardy. Mrs. Johnson was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed working on the family farm. She is survived by her children; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Joyce Johnson of Lilburn, GA; a son and daughter-in-law, Everett and Annette of Siloam, NC; a daughter, Patty Johnson, of Siloam, NC; and a son, Mike Johnson, of Siloam; a granddaughter, Sarah F. Johnson, of Siloam; a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Payge Hardy of Siloam, NC; and a sister-in-law, Mary (Pat) Hardy of Siloam, NC. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy Everett Johnson; three sisters, Mary Frances McKee, Bonnie Jean Norman and Betty Lou Cave; two brothers, Paul Hardy and Don Hardy. A private graveside service will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at Siloam Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Mrs. Jonson's home and at Everett's home, both in Siloam. Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson is serving the Johnson Family.
