Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Ruth Johnson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc - Dobson
215 West Kapp Street
Dobson, NC
Johnson, Annie Ruth

January 15, 1928 - October 1, 2021

Annie Ruth Hardy Johnson, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born January 15, 1928 in Surry County to the late John and Betty Hardy. Mrs. Johnson was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed working on the family farm. She is survived by her children; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Joyce Johnson of Lilburn, GA; a son and daughter-in-law, Everett and Annette of Siloam, NC; a daughter, Patty Johnson, of Siloam, NC; and a son, Mike Johnson, of Siloam; a granddaughter, Sarah F. Johnson, of Siloam; a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Payge Hardy of Siloam, NC; and a sister-in-law, Mary (Pat) Hardy of Siloam, NC. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy Everett Johnson; three sisters, Mary Frances McKee, Bonnie Jean Norman and Betty Lou Cave; two brothers, Paul Hardy and Don Hardy. A private graveside service will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at Siloam Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Mrs. Jonson's home and at Everett's home, both in Siloam. Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson is serving the Johnson Family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody-Davis

P.O. Box 295, Dobson, NC 27017
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
Siloam Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc - Dobson
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc - Dobson.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was so sad to have heard this Ms Annie was one of the most loving humble caring woman I've ever known she has always been a great neighbor loved to have got to cook her favorite food for her she will be missed RIP MY FRIEND
Darlene Melton
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results