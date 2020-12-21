Dear Macy Family, So sorry to hear about the passing of Ann. I sure have many great memories of Ann, the many years that the Macy family was here at Gospel Light. She had to be one of the worlds best cooks. A few months ago Ann fixed me one of my favorites, cube steak with gravy and all the trimmings. I was thinking about her reunion with Tom and for the first time seeing The Lord Jesus Christ. Thank God we all will get to see our loved one again one day, maybe soon. I have always Loved the Macy family and please know that our prayers are with you. If we could ever be of help to you, please don't hesitate to call. May God bless all of you.

Frank Shumate Friend December 22, 2020