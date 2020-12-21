Menu
Annie Lou Lane Macy
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street
East Bend, NC
Macy, Annie Lou Lane

February 15, 1933 - December 19, 2020

East Bend

Mrs. Annie Lou Lane Macy, 87, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Macy was born February 15, 1933 in Yadkin County to Ralph and Cornelia Johnson Lane. She was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church. Mrs. Macy owned and operated Macy's Catering Service for many years and enjoyed baking and cooking. She was known for her industrious spirit, her generosity and her servant's heart. One of her greatest desires was to bless others.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Macy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Macy; three sisters, Laura, Blumie, and Shelby Lane; and a sister-in-law, Geraldine (Eddie) Leonard. She is survived by three children, Bryan (Tamara) Macy, Jeffrey (Sharon) Macy, and Tonya (Jesse) Grimm; grandchildren, Meredith (Jonathan) Allen, Jake Macy, Jaron (Ashlyn) Grimm, Brody Grimm, Lexi Grimm; a great grandson, Colton Allen; a nephew, Marc (Patsy) Leonard; brothers-in-law, Franklin (Cathy) Macy and Gray (Nina) Macy; and special friends, Judy (David) Smitherman, Lartha (Danny) Murphy, Denise (Terry) Lyon, Elise (Dan) Turk, and Carol Cartiss.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Thanks to Calvary cemetery with Pastor Brian Poindexter officiating. Mrs. Macy will be available for public viewing Tuesday, Dec.22nd from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in East Bend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Community Baptist Church, 2216 Hennings Rd East Bend, NC 27018.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Macy family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
To Tonya, Jeff, Bryan & Extended Family Members - I just read of Ann's passing today and I have to tell you that it has much sorrow for me. As you know, we worked together for years. Ann was an absolute pleasure to work with and know. I have thought so much about her over the years when I was unable to see her. My heart has much sympathy for you all. I know Ann was a good Mother and a fine Christian lady. We had a lot of good times together and to share the Lord with one another was a pleasure. God bless and take care of you all and your families. Marie James Joyce
Marie Joyce
Friend
December 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss! May God give you peace and comfort during this time and forevermore!
Tammy Nations Pendleton
Friend
December 23, 2020
Ms Macy was truly a woman of God! She was loved by many and was my wonderful friend!
Carol Kartes
Friend
December 23, 2020
I love your Mom and Dad, they are going to be truly missed.
Sandra & Dwight Childers
Friend
December 22, 2020
Dear Family,
Annie Lou was one of the kindest & sweetest persons I have ever known. We reconnected a few yrs ago when she catered our EBHS reunion for the 1967 class. The food was wonderful & afterwards we got to laugh & talk & catch up on things. One of my favorite cousins for sure.
Sarah Mabe
Family
December 22, 2020
Dear Macy Family, So sorry to hear about the passing of Ann. I sure have many great memories of Ann, the many years that the Macy family was here at Gospel Light. She had to be one of the worlds best cooks. A few months ago Ann fixed me one of my favorites, cube steak with gravy and all the trimmings. I was thinking about her reunion with Tom and for the first time seeing The Lord Jesus Christ. Thank God we all will get to see our loved one again one day, maybe soon. I have always Loved the Macy family and please know that our prayers are with you. If we could ever be of help to you, please don't hesitate to call. May God bless all of you.
Frank Shumate
Friend
December 22, 2020
Ann was a wonderful caring person. I feel very blessed to have known Ann and I loved working for her it never seemed like work it was more like a family gathering. She was a blessing in my life. Praying for comfort for the family.
JOY WILHITE
December 22, 2020
We were saddened to hear of your loss. We were blessed to have Annie to cater occasions for our family.
Clarke and Judy Shugart
Friend
December 22, 2020
You children don't know me ,I'm Peggie Jumpers youngest brother. I've known your Mom most of my life as well as the rest of the Lane family. Your Dad Tom, cut my son Scott and my hair until we moved to Nashville. Annie came to Pigeon Forge with Peggie and Jump a couple yrs. ago I enjoyed talking with her so much, we had a great time. (Ole times) She will be missed by all who knew her. I guess we are cousins 3rd.4th.5th.My Mom was your Grand Paw Ralph's first cousin, so we kin. My thoughts and Prayers are with you all. May God Bless ,she's making him a cake
Larry Dezern
December 22, 2020
I don't know where to begin my story with the wonderful mother-n-law that God blessed me with for 38 years. I am so blessed to be a part of the Macy family. I know that Ann truly loved me she was so faithful in always showing her love for me with her hugs and always kept me full with her delicious food that I will miss dearly. Our hearts are heavy but we have the promise that we know we will see her again. She truly was a blessing in my life.
Sharon Macy
Family
December 21, 2020
Ann was the type of person who woke up each morning wondering what she could do to be a blessing to others that day. And she succeeded at that daily task, whether it be through a kind word or deed, a delicious meal or cake, or just by her welcoming presence. She will be missed by so many, but rightfully so because she blessed so many! Praying for comfort for the family.

-Keith, Shannon & Ava Beth Adams
Shannon (Zachary) Adams
December 21, 2020
Bryan and Family,

I am so very sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom. Ms. Ann was such a fine person. She always treated everyone like family. You well know how many times we all bumped elbows in her traveling catering show. We always had such fun and the food was always delicious.

We will miss your Mom and your Dad; they truly were some of the very nicest people LuAnn and I have ever known. We are praying for you and the entire family. We love you guys and our hearts are broken.

Matthew & LuAnn Chapple
Matthew Chapple
Friend
December 21, 2020
I wish to send my deepest condolences to all the family. Annie was a very friendly and caring person to all the many friends she came in touch with through the years. We shall all miss her great cooking. Peace and Love.
Ann Neill
Friend
December 21, 2020
Mrs. Macy was a great lady. She had done so many events/parties for my family. She never even charged a dime. She gave from her heart and I was so appreciative of that kindness.
Robert Decker
Friend
December 21, 2020
Words can not express the love that my mother gave to this world!
Jeff Macy
Son
December 21, 2020
Much love to you all.
Joseph & Miriam Willis
Friend
December 21, 2020
Ann was many things to so many people and will be greatly missed. For our family she was the original “Mimi” known to us. She was our go to for the best cakes and they were made with her love. Her sense of humor and fun loving spirit was a joy to be around.
To all the family: we love you and pray for peace. We know though Ann is happy with Jesus and her Tom, we, and you most of all, will miss her being here with us on earth.
Love and prayers
Libby and Mike Smith and family
Libby Smith
Friend
December 21, 2020
Bryan,
So sorry to hear about your mother. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Rodney & Mary Rumple
Rodney Rumple
Friend
December 21, 2020
Macy family, I am so sorry for the loss of your wonderful mom and grandmother. Ann was a dear friend to so many many people. She and Tonya would have me dying laughing whenever I ran into them. I think she’s one of the hardest working women I knew. I’ll never forget her catering many friends weddings and then my wedding. Her cakes for multiple occasions were always delicious and beautiful. I’m praying for all of you as I know she will be greatly missed. She, however, is having a grand time right now! Merry Christmas in heaven, Ann. ❤
Capriece BattenBatten
Friend
December 21, 2020
To the Macy Family: Mom Macy ( I can call her "mom" because for many years when Tamara and Bryan would take me to her home for Christmas, I was treated as a family member (with smiles and love). I still have hanging in my home the the Moravian Platter she gave me that says, "Bless Thy Dear Children Everywhere and Keep Them in Thy Loving Care". I will treasure her memory and her love for God and others. Tamara and Bryan: You can smile at this: "mom" Macy taught me to eat "grits" ( after I had a bad experience with eating grits for the first time in college) Tamara said: You will love Miss Macy's grits, and I did, she cooked it right :).

Psalm 23 is for you. We will see her in Heaven. She is just resting in Jesus's arms. I love you and praying for you.
Sincerely
Olga Gordon
olga Gordon
Friend
December 21, 2020
Bryan,
So very sorry to hear about your Mom. Love, Andy & Debbie Hennings
Debbie Hennings
Friend
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results