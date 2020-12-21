Macy, Annie Lou Lane
February 15, 1933 - December 19, 2020
East Bend
Mrs. Annie Lou Lane Macy, 87, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Macy was born February 15, 1933 in Yadkin County to Ralph and Cornelia Johnson Lane. She was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church. Mrs. Macy owned and operated Macy's Catering Service for many years and enjoyed baking and cooking. She was known for her industrious spirit, her generosity and her servant's heart. One of her greatest desires was to bless others.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Macy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Macy; three sisters, Laura, Blumie, and Shelby Lane; and a sister-in-law, Geraldine (Eddie) Leonard. She is survived by three children, Bryan (Tamara) Macy, Jeffrey (Sharon) Macy, and Tonya (Jesse) Grimm; grandchildren, Meredith (Jonathan) Allen, Jake Macy, Jaron (Ashlyn) Grimm, Brody Grimm, Lexi Grimm; a great grandson, Colton Allen; a nephew, Marc (Patsy) Leonard; brothers-in-law, Franklin (Cathy) Macy and Gray (Nina) Macy; and special friends, Judy (David) Smitherman, Lartha (Danny) Murphy, Denise (Terry) Lyon, Elise (Dan) Turk, and Carol Cartiss.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Thanks to Calvary cemetery with Pastor Brian Poindexter officiating. Mrs. Macy will be available for public viewing Tuesday, Dec.22nd from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in East Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Community Baptist Church, 2216 Hennings Rd East Bend, NC 27018.
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Macy family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.