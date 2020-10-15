Joyce, Annie Ruth
May 9, 1940 - October 13, 2020
MADISON – Annie Ruth Joyce, 80, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville, NC.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Buffalo Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing practiced.
Annie Ruth was born on May 9, 1940, in Stokes County, to the late Joseph A. Joyce and the late Delsie Vaden Joyce. She was a former employee of Burlington Industries and was of the Primitive Baptist faith.
Survivors include her brother, Joe Donald Joyce; sister-in-law and long-time friend, Bonnie Joyce; a nephew, Keith Joyce (Katherine); a niece, Regina Bowen (Phillip); a great-nephew, Kyle Joyce; and a great-niece, Sierra Bowen.
The family will receive friends at the home of Bonnie Joyce.
Memorials may be made to Buffalo Cemetery, C/o Juanita Joyce, 1693 NC 770 Hwy, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.