Annie Watts Jones
Jones, Annie Watts

August 6, 1938 - November 17, 2020

Annie Ruth Watts Jones, 82, was born August 6, 1938 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and departed this life on November 17, 2020 at the KBR Hospice Home. Annie Ruth Watts Jones graduated from Atkins High School and worked for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for 30 years. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Charles Tyrone Watts, Karen Watts Butler of W-S, NC, Reginald (Netasha) Smith of Charlotte, NC, and Hiram (LaTonya) Watts of Indian Trail, NC; brother, John D. Watt, Jr.; sisters, Blondelia Tucker, Ernestine Watts of W-S, NC, Cynthia (David) Timmons of Lewisville, NC, and Jacqueline Adams of Tuscaloosa, AL; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
To Charles and Karen and the entire Watts family. I am Praying for you as you mourn the loss of your mother
Cassandra N Williams
November 22, 2020