DiRocco, Anthony John
June 15, 1925 - December 19, 2020
Anthony John DiRocco passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 with his loved ones at his side. Tony was born on June 15, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. Mr. DiRocco was employed by the Pittsburgh Board of Education for over 35 years. He was an elementary school teacher for 20 years and an elementary school Principal for 15 years. He touched the lives of those he met, both professionally and personally. Tony had a vibrant and outgoing personality and loved to laugh and sing. He brought joy to his family and to those with whom he worked. He was passionate about his family and golf. Tony was never happier than when he was spending time with his family or on the golf course with his buddies. He volunteered as a ranger at Tanglewood Golf Course for about 25 years and he enjoyed conversing with and meeting the many golfers on the course. Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 49 years, Theresa DiRocco. Surviving are his daughter and son in law, Doctors Judy and Victor Sears and two grandchildren, Lauren and Victor A. Sears, and many beloved nieces and nephews, who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
-The Salemtowne Shines Walk Team. The family would like to thank the exceptional nurses and caregivers at Salemtowne in the Westerly Place and Salem Square Units where he received tremendous loving and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.