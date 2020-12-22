Menu
Anthony John DiRocco
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
DiRocco, Anthony John

June 15, 1925 - December 19, 2020

Anthony John DiRocco passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 with his loved ones at his side. Tony was born on June 15, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. Mr. DiRocco was employed by the Pittsburgh Board of Education for over 35 years. He was an elementary school teacher for 20 years and an elementary school Principal for 15 years. He touched the lives of those he met, both professionally and personally. Tony had a vibrant and outgoing personality and loved to laugh and sing. He brought joy to his family and to those with whom he worked. He was passionate about his family and golf. Tony was never happier than when he was spending time with his family or on the golf course with his buddies. He volunteered as a ranger at Tanglewood Golf Course for about 25 years and he enjoyed conversing with and meeting the many golfers on the course. Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 49 years, Theresa DiRocco. Surviving are his daughter and son in law, Doctors Judy and Victor Sears and two grandchildren, Lauren and Victor A. Sears, and many beloved nieces and nephews, who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association-The Salemtowne Shines Walk Team. The family would like to thank the exceptional nurses and caregivers at Salemtowne in the Westerly Place and Salem Square Units where he received tremendous loving and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
Mr. DiRocco touched the lives of so many children in Homewood Elementary. He supported each one of us and because of him we learned we had a chance in life. We treasure his memory and his contributions to our future.
Sharon Brubach Rapone
April 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to his family. The last time I visited him he was watching golf and then wanting to go to eat dinner with the women at the nursing home. Enjoyed many years rangering and playing golf with him and I think it was him making a hole in one on hole 7 of the championship course at Tanglewood.
Cliff Travison
January 8, 2021
Tony was a great ambassador for Tanglewood during his time there as a ranger. I enjoyed working with him. Always had a positive attitude and outlook.
Brent Jessup
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of your dad's passing.
Iris Landingham
December 22, 2020
