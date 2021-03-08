Holbrook, Antonio "Tony"
December 19, 1957 - March 2, 2021
Antonio Walter Holbrook, affectionately known as "Tony" was born December 11, 1957. He transitioned on Tuesday March 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Gwyn Holbrook and Walter Holbrook. Tony formerly attended the Enrichment Center here in Winston-Salem, which he really loved being a part of. Tony was a gentle spirit, with a warm heart and, although he was unable to walk, speak or hear and, he endured much pain due to his disabilities and, health issues- he never complained, and possessed great will power, amazing strength and resilience. He loved to sew and watch Sci-Fi movies. Tony cherished time with family. Now he has his angel wings and is running through Heaven. Tony will be greatly missed. He leaves to mourn his sister, Anna Lynch (W-S); brother, Timothy Martin (NY); sister-in-law and caregiver, Penny Powers Martin; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 8, 2021.