Winston-Salem - Ms. April Moses Houston, 49, passed away on June 4, 2021. Funeral Service will be June 11, 2021. Ms. Houston will be publicly viewed from 12 PM-5 PM on June 10, 2021 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 10, 2021.
It is with heartfelt sympathy that we send our deepest condolences may God grant you all strength to endure. abundance of blessings
The Barr Family
June 13, 2021
April was my best friend in high school. One of the realest people I ever met. Such a sweet soul. We had some unforgettable moments. May you Rest In Peace and my deepest condolences to the family.
LaShaunda Martin
June 11, 2021
My condolences to you and your family.
TINA
June 11, 2021
Joyce, there is not many words I can say to make you feel better but I will say this. That day I seen your Beautiful self leaving the hospital from visiting your daughter, you had this inner and outer glow on you and your spirits was high. Your like family to me and I want you to know my thoughts and prayers are with you. Give Connie a big squeeze for me because I know she is not going to take it well. Love you and the family.
Yvette Brantley
Family
June 11, 2021
April, you will be missed dearly. May you rest in Heavenly Peace my friend. I'm so sorry for your loss Ms. Joyce and family.
Hope Penn
June 11, 2021
Gone miss talking and laughing with you my friend.
Shamika Hardy
June 10, 2021
April Rest In Peace Joyce I am sorry for your loss and you are in my prayers
Pamela Misenheimer
June 10, 2021
Gone too soon. Joyce and family my heart hurts as yours does. Prayíng God strengthen you. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Rev Beverly W McMillian
Friend
June 10, 2021
April you will always be in my Heart love you and you will truly be missed. Fly High My Forever Friend. And To The Entire Moses Family you all have my Deepest sympathy.
Patricia E Thomas
Friend
June 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family Joyce
Ervin Haney
June 10, 2021
God's Garden
God looked around his garden
And found an empty place.
He then looked down upon the earth,
And saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
God´s garden must be beautiful,
He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering,
He knew that you were in pain.
He knew that you would never
Get well on earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough
And the hills were hard to climb.
So He closed your weary eyelids
And whispered "Peace be thine."
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you did not go alone...
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
Rest In Paradise April. We love you, but God loved you more Peace and Christ be with family and friends. Amen.
Toot&Roc
Author: D. W. MCCONWAY
Gwendolyn Love
Friend
June 10, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love you...
Angela Moses-Miller
Family
June 10, 2021
April, Rest peacefully. I will always love and miss you. Joyce sorry for your loss. I send my love and prayers to you and Ricky.
Reginald Burl
Friend
June 10, 2021
May God bless the family in this time of sorrow. April my friend, my sister you will truly be missed. I will always love you until we meet again my friend.