Oliver



Clemmons - Mrs. Ardeicha "Dee" Oliver, 67, passed away December 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center with the family visitation at 11:00am (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.