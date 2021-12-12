Clemmons - Mrs. Ardeicha "Dee" Oliver, 67, passed away December 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center with the family visitation at 11:00am (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.
Dee and I shared two of our careers, flying and real estate. Her integrity and that great smile will be missed by many. We bumped into each other while shopping and had some great talks, I will miss that. She loved her family and had a great faith, which we shared. Blessings to the family and prayers that you find great joy in the memory of the gift Dee was to all she touched.
Ann Flinchum
Friend
December 14, 2021
Dee was a gem. I was better for knowing her. Cecil and Cam, you are in my prayers unceasingly.
Amanda Shore
Work
December 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathies. Dee was a great agent and loved by many. Prayers to all!
Love,
Elizabeth Ward &
D.R.Horton Agents
Elizabeth Ward
Work
December 13, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. May your memories provide you with comfort during this difficult time.