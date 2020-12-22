Menu
Arlene Berrier Kirby
1925 - 2020
Kirby, Arlene Berrier

January 16, 1925 - December 20, 2020

Ms. Arlene Berrier Kirby, 95, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born in Davidson County on January 16, 1925, to the late Albert Franklin and Vallie Tuttle Berrier. Ms. Kirby was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and sang in the choir for over sixty years. She was also a member of the Women's Christian Society at the church. Ms. Kirby was retired from Tuttle Lumber Company with many years of dedicated service. In addition to her parents, Ms. Kirby is preceded in death by her sister, Peggy B. McCoy, and a brother, Paul Lee Berrier. Surviving are her son, Michael E. Kirby; daughter, Sherry K. Tysinger; four granddaughters: Miranda Lortie, Heather Lortie, Adrienne Lortie, and Lauren Farris and husband David; and two brothers, Kenneth G. Berrier and J. Clifton Berrier. A graveside service will be conducted in her honor 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Jay Bowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
