Eddie,

Sorry to hear about you mom,

You know there was around 6 or 8 of us that grew up with Nell , I always thought we were lucky to have so many Mom's looking after us , I guess that was good as far as keeping us out of trouble, If one didn't catch us one of the other Mom's was sure to. Great lady, she will be missed but I am sure glad she was part of my life growing up.

Tim Driver

