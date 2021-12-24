Menu
Arlis Steelman Norman
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Norman, Arlis Steelman

May 27, 1932 - December 22, 2021

Boonville – Arlis Nell Steelman Norman, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born May 27, 1932 in Surry County to the late Arlie Houston Steelman and Edith Combs Steelman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Norman, Sr; brother, Benny Steelman. Surviving are her children, Dianne (Lloyd) Watson, Eddie (Julia) Norman; grandchildren, Wendy (Nakoma) Smith, Stephen Watson, Michelle (Ben) Cororan, Melonie (Travis) Fleshman; great-grandchildren, Lainey Smith, Natalie Smith, Carter Watson, Audrey Cororan, Nora Cororan, Liam Cororan, Amelia Fleshman, Eliza Fleshman, Amos Fleshman, Silas Fleshman; sisters, Jenny (Kenneth) Carter; Linda (Jack) Crissman; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Boonville Baptist Church by the Rev. John Brown and the Rev. Lester Holcomb. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Sunday at Boonville Baptist Church. The family has requested that face mask be worn inside during the visitation and funeral service. Memorials can be made to Boonville Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Baptist Church Road, Boonville, NC 27011 or Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 324, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Norman family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Boonville Baptist Church
NC
Dec
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Boonville Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eddie,
Sorry to hear about you mom,
You know there was around 6 or 8 of us that grew up with Nell , I always thought we were lucky to have so many Mom's looking after us , I guess that was good as far as keeping us out of trouble, If one didn't catch us one of the other Mom's was sure to. Great lady, she will be missed but I am sure glad she was part of my life growing up.
Tim Driver
Tim Driver
Friend
January 1, 2022
Dianna, Sorry to hear about your mom. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shirley Leonard
Friend
December 26, 2021
Nell was a caring and loving person. Always enjoyed visiting with her and family at Aunt Edith’s and Uncle Arlie’s. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. Bryan and Cheryl
Bryan Stinson
Family
December 26, 2021
Nell was always smiling and could make you smile no matter what. Thinking of you all. Prayers are being lifted.
Rick & Elizabeth Foster
Friend
December 25, 2021
Nell was a joy to work with! She will certainly be missed. My prayers go out for precious family.
Emmy Bullin
Coworker
December 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Tim Gough
Friend
December 24, 2021
Eddie,Julia, and family thinking and praying for you all.
Jeff Mickles
Friend
December 24, 2021
Eddie and Family,

My thoughts and prayers are with you during the days ahead. Your mother sounds like
an exceptional woman.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
December 24, 2021
I was sad to hear about Nell’s passing. She was such a wonderful and sweet lady. I remember as a new teacher at Boonville how she always was kind to me and took me under her wing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God give you peace and comfort during your time of loss.
Heather Collins Johnson
Friend
December 23, 2021
Such a sweet lady praying for the family
Anne Marie Woodruff
Friend
December 23, 2021
Nell was a delightful person, and we enjoyed knowing her. Our sympathy to the family. Larry and Susan
Larry Vestal
Acquaintance
December 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
Acquaintance
December 23, 2021
Dianne, Sorry to hear about your Mom, but just know she is with Jesus and all her loved ones now. No more suffering, memory loss, or suffering. My prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Ann Crater Groce
ANN CRATER GROCE
Friend
December 23, 2021
