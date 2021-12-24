Norman, Arlis Steelman
May 27, 1932 - December 22, 2021
Boonville – Arlis Nell Steelman Norman, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born May 27, 1932 in Surry County to the late Arlie Houston Steelman and Edith Combs Steelman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Norman, Sr; brother, Benny Steelman. Surviving are her children, Dianne (Lloyd) Watson, Eddie (Julia) Norman; grandchildren, Wendy (Nakoma) Smith, Stephen Watson, Michelle (Ben) Cororan, Melonie (Travis) Fleshman; great-grandchildren, Lainey Smith, Natalie Smith, Carter Watson, Audrey Cororan, Nora Cororan, Liam Cororan, Amelia Fleshman, Eliza Fleshman, Amos Fleshman, Silas Fleshman; sisters, Jenny (Kenneth) Carter; Linda (Jack) Crissman; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Boonville Baptist Church by the Rev. John Brown and the Rev. Lester Holcomb. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Sunday at Boonville Baptist Church. The family has requested that face mask be worn inside during the visitation and funeral service. Memorials can be made to Boonville Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Baptist Church Road, Boonville, NC 27011 or Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 324, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Norman family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 24, 2021.