Wall, Arnice



January 4, 1953 - September 28, 2021



Arnice Wall, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, formerly of Norwood, NC, departed her earthly home on September 28, 2021, at home in the presence of her family members. She was born to the late Frank Junior Wall and Vonnie Mae Dunlap Wall of Norwood, NC. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Roy Lee Dunlap of Norwood, NC, nephew, Jaylin Williams of Columbus, GA; and sister-in-law, Margaret Davis Wall of Polkton, NC. Arnice was the fifth child of six siblings. She attended Lakeview and Norwood Elementary Schools, Norwood, NC, and graduated from South Stanly High School, Norwood, NC in 1972. Arnice received an Associate in Applied Science – Business Administration from Anson Technical Institute 1974, Ansonville, NC; American Institute of Banking, Section, The American Bankers Association – Basic Certificate in 1975; graduated from Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, NC with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science and Bachelor of Science in 1980; received from The Shaw Divinity School, Raleigh, NC, The Seminary Extension Department a Diploma In Biblical Studies in 1996. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was very active in several church ministries, a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher, and Missionaries. Since 2004, she was employed with Forsyth Memorial Park, in Winston-Salem, NC as a Family Service Counselor. She was an astute business owner, establishing "Arnice Wall Insurance Agency," an Independent Insurance Agent offering a variety of insurance products and services from 1983-2002. She was commissioned as Notary Public. As an amateur tennis player, she was the president of the competitive Kimberly Park Tennis Club until her health caused her to resign from the position in September 2021. Arnice was a focused professional, kind-spirited with compassion, and philanthropic outreach to the youths in her community. Her favorite pastimes include church activities, playing tennis, traveling, swimming, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Arnice is survived by Annie Mae Wall, sister, Johnny Frank (Doretha) Wall, Charlotte, NC; Billy Kim Wall of Polkton, NC; U. S. Army Retired Colonel Deryl Van (Thu) Wall of Temecula, California; Toyarna Wall Thomas, niece and a special roommate at the home; nieces: Antwameka King, Antwaniece Wall, and Kaylah King of Columbus, GA; ShaCona Little, Polkton, NC; Ashley Clark of Mt. Gilead, NC; Zamaya Wall and ZaDariya Wall of Polkton, NC; Brooklyn Jael Wall and Sloane Marie Wall of Charlotte, NC, nephews; Jeffrey Wall of Polkton, NC; Darius (Benji Lewis) Wall of Charlotte, NC; Deryl Wall of Polkton, NC; Miles Lamar Wall of Charlotte, NC; Davion Wall of Polkton, NC; Tyrson Clark of Mt. Gilead, NC and special ex-sister-in-law Gloria (Gaber) Gibson of Columbus, GA. A celebration of life service will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 8 at Vogler Funerals & Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 10AM. Entombment will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.