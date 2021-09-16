Menu
Arnold Bynum Tuttle
1930 - 2021
1930
2021
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Tuttle, Arnold Bynum

March 10, 1930 - September 13, 2021

Arnold Bynum Tuttle passed away September 13, 2021, at his home in Winston-Salem. He was 91 years old. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, partner, Debbie Stewart; daughter, Teresa Michael and son-in-law, Junie; granddaughter, Joy Ellinger and husband, Daniel; siblings, Betty Sheets, Bobby Tuttle, Becky Snyder, Nancy Worley, Burnett Tuttle and Ricky Tuttle; sister and brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. Due to Covid resurgence, at this time there will be no gathering to celebrate his life; however, he will be celebrated and honored in the hearts of those who loved him. The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care for the loving care shown to Arnold. Memorials may be made in Arnold's memory to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Arnold "is" one of those special people who make you feel better by just being around him. A truly generous person who loved helping others and did just that - time after time after time expecting nothing in return. Thanks to the family for sharing him with all of us who knew and loved him. He will be truly missed and genuinely remembered by everyone who knew him. In Christ, Dana and Vickie Wooten
Dana and Vickie Wooten
September 17, 2021
Loved Him! going to miss you!
Jason Styers
September 16, 2021
The Speers
September 16, 2021
