Tuttle, Arnold Bynum
March 10, 1930 - September 13, 2021
Arnold Bynum Tuttle passed away September 13, 2021, at his home in Winston-Salem. He was 91 years old. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, partner, Debbie Stewart; daughter, Teresa Michael and son-in-law, Junie; granddaughter, Joy Ellinger and husband, Daniel; siblings, Betty Sheets, Bobby Tuttle, Becky Snyder, Nancy Worley, Burnett Tuttle and Ricky Tuttle; sister and brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. Due to Covid resurgence, at this time there will be no gathering to celebrate his life; however, he will be celebrated and honored in the hearts of those who loved him. The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care for the loving care shown to Arnold. Memorials may be made in Arnold's memory to the charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.