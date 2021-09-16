Arnold "is" one of those special people who make you feel better by just being around him. A truly generous person who loved helping others and did just that - time after time after time expecting nothing in return. Thanks to the family for sharing him with all of us who knew and loved him. He will be truly missed and genuinely remembered by everyone who knew him. In Christ, Dana and Vickie Wooten

