Lenderman, Arthur Alva "Al"
November 2, 1932 - December 4, 2020
Arthur Alva "Al" Lenderman, 88, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020.
Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Dr. Frank Shumate and Dr. Matt Morrison officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. There will be a walk-through visitation from 11:30AM to 12:45PM Wednesday at the church.
A native of LaGrange, GA, Al was the husband of 68 years to Jean Bartlett Lenderman and the son of the late William Arthur Lenderman and Esther Wingo Lenderman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Al retired from Piedmont Airlines in 1989 with 34 years of service, as Director of Avionics. He was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church for over 62 years serving as a Bus Division Leader, and Deacon. Al was a devout Christian, he loved serving the Lord, his family and extended family. He opened his home to many that needed a family, changing the lives of many.
Survivors include his wife, Jean of the home; five children, Richard Lenderman and wife, Peggy, Sherry L. Osborne and husband, Keith, Randall Lenderman and wife, Debbie, Joanne L. Roberson and husband, Stan, and Sandy L. Ciroula; fifteen grandchildren and their spouses; forty-nine great grandchildren; and two sisters, Jean Rushing, and Pat Hopper and husband, Steve.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his grandson, Dr. Mark Alva Lenderman; and one sister, Annis L. Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 890 Walkertown Guthrie Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to the Mark Ministries, P.O. Box 5718, Ventura, CA 93005.
