Todd, Arthur "Bobby"
August 11, 1934 - March 16, 2022
Mr. Arthur "Bobby" Todd, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born August 11, 1934, in Robeson County to the late Arthur Collins Todd and Geneva Beck Todd. Bobby proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. Following his tenure in the service, he went to barber school on his G.I. bill and went on to revolutionize the hair industry in NC. Bobby was a member of Winston-Salem First Assembly of God. There, he taught Sunday School, went on mission trips, and became a mentor to many. Bobby visited many prisoners, and even invited them into his own home as a place to stay until they got back on their feet. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Cooper Todd; daughter, Bobbi Dawn Todd; granddaughter, Angela Hamby; two sisters, Martha Ann Todd and Betty Jo Bacot; and two brothers, M.C. Todd and Bill Todd. Bobby is survived by his daughter, Darlene Todd Bridges (Bobby); son, Mike Sherman Todd (Joyce); four grandchildren: Sean Nickell Lucas Todd Hamby, Gavin Lamphear, and Philip Lamphear; and two sisters, Lynda Morton (Wayne) and Merry Kay Pierson (Steve). A funeral service will be conducted 4:00 PM Sunday, March 27th at Winston-Salem First Assembly of God with Pastor Elwood Rakes officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place 10:00 AM Monday, March 28th at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winston-Salem First Assembly of God, 3730 University Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2022.