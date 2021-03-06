Edwards, Atwood
February 25, 1923 - February 20, 2021
Atwood "Woody" Edwards passed away at age 97 on February 20th at his home in Advance, North Carolina.
Woody was born February 25, 1923 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania to Atwood Leroy Edwards and Dorothy Lucas Edwards. He graduated from Leechburg High School, played first trombone in the marching band, delivered magazines door to door and was a member of the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
He was an inspector for Allegheny Ludlum Steel when he applied to the Army Air Cadets in 1943. Once called up, his basic training was for six weeks in Miami Beach after which he went to Texas for flight training in single and multi-engine aircraft.
Woody received his wings and his commission as First Lieutenant on April 14, 1944. He married Mary Howard the same year. Woody was sent to MacDill field in Tampa for training in the B-26 twin-engine attack bomber. He and his wife bought a car and drove to Del Rio, Texas for further B-26 training.
While awaiting a plane and crew he served in Kansas as a B-25 instructor for two months. He then met his crew of five in Shreveport, La., where they trained for two months before being deployed. He and his crew went to Fort Dix, NJ by train, and then boarded the Queen Elizabeth bound for Scotland. The ship carried 13,000 troops. After docking in Scotland, Woody and his crew went to England via railroad.
Woody flew 19 combat missions with the 9th Air Force, 391st bomb group, 573rd bombardment squadron over the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe, earning an Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, World War Two Victory Medal and Distinguished Unit Badge.
After Victory in Europe Day, Woody flew air shows over Paris and tried his hand piloting a P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane. He said flying the fighter versus a B-26 was like "driving a Maserati versus a bus."
Woody was discharged from the Army Air Force on February 20, 1946. His trip back to the U.S. was on a United Fruit Company merchant with 120 men on board; it took 21 days and included dodging a severe storm in the Atlantic that caused the ship to turn back east on Christmas Eve!
He began studies at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a BS in secondary education and an MS in mathematics. He finished his undergraduate degree in three years by attending school during the summers. He and his wife Mary had two children, Karen and James. Sadly, Mary became ill and passed away. The children lived with Woody's parents while he worked teaching math at the University of Pittsburgh and later at the US Military Academy at West Point. He was then employed by the Westinghouse Nuclear Power Division where he helped design radiation shielding for the first nuclear submarine, the Nautilus.
He then joined the Koppers Company in Pittsburgh. There he met his second wife Marilyn who worked as the secretary to the VP of Research. Woody learned to drink coffee so that he could mingle with the other employees (especially Marilyn) during coffee breaks. Woody and Marilyn were married on February 6, 1954 in Grove City, Pa.
In the same month Woody joined IBM as a sales trainee. He and his family lived in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago. While living in Chicago, Woody got an assignment in Mexico. He piled his whole family (now numbering six) into a 1959 Chrysler (no air conditioning) and drove them all to Mexico City where they stayed for several months.
In 1964, the family relocated to Poughkeepsie, NY where the family was raised in the beautiful Mid-Hudson Valley. Woody retired from IBM in 1985 from the Data Processing Division as Director of Education for Engineering and Scientific Marketing. Shortly afterward, Woody and Marilyn spent four months in Hong Kong and Mainland China on a special educational consulting assignment with IBM. In Mainland China they met Bill Wu and helped him, his wife and son move to the United States. Bill lived with Woody and Marilyn while he got his degree in Computer Science from Marist College.
Soon after Woody's retirement he joined the Board of Directors of the St. Simeon Foundation in Poughkeepsie, which is sponsored by the Zion Episcopal Church (in Wappingers Falls, NY). The Foundation's mission is to provide low-income housing for senior citizens (stsimeon.org
).
Woody was elected Chairman and CEO in 1986 and with the strong support of Marilyn, began an ambitious expansion plan to meet the growing needs for low-income senior housing while preserving and improving the character of the complex. Under his leadership, St. Simeon obtained 30 acres of land upon which to build two additional facilities: St. Simeon II and St. Anna's. The expansion added 130 apartments and was filled within one month of opening. Woody remained on the board until 2005 and was extremely proud of his team's efforts to achieve their goals.
In 2005, Woody and Marilyn made the difficult decision to leave the family's long-time home, and wonderful network of friends in Poughkeepsie to relocate to Advance, North Carolina. Marilyn passed in 2005. Woody had many friends at Bermuda Village and frequently stated: "…it's like family here".
Woody played bridge, loved to read, loved golf, liked classical music, opera and old time Country and Western. He was active in Zion Episcopal Church for 41 years as a member of the Vestry, a Senior Warden and a Lay Eucharistic Minister.
He navigated the challenges of age with a grace and a commitment that was truly inspiring and admirable. Many challenges he faced, and many he conquered. But each takes a bit more out, and his recovery from Covid, nonetheless left him with complications that were insurmountable. As the saying goes: "He left it all on the field."
Woody was predeceased by his wives, Mary and Marilyn; his brother, Jack; his sisters, Helen and Maryann; his granddaughter, Meghan; and his daughter-in-law, Susan.
He is survived by his sister, Susan (Nels) Seaman of Center Hall, Pa.; his daughter, Karen (Charlie) Drake of Lewisville, NC; his son, James (Lili) of Durham, NC; son, David of Wingdale, NY; son, Steven (Susan) of Pittsboro, NC; granddaughter, Jennifer of Morrisville, NC; granddaughter, Claudette of Thomasville, NC; grandson, Lance of Seneca, SC; granddaughter, Marcie of Raleigh, NC; granddaughter, Jeanette of Chicago, Ill.; and great-grandchildren, Katie, Rachel, Harper, Knox, Remie, Carter, Larkin and Crew.
There will be no calling hours, however there will be a Mass at Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls, NY in the early summer.
Donations can be made to Zion Episcopal Church, 12 Saterlee Place, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. Donations can also be made through the Zion website at www.zionwappingersfalls.org
.
hayworth-miller
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.