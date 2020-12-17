O'Neal, Audrey Boose
June 3, 1928 - December 16, 2020
Audrey Boose O'Neal, 92, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away in her home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1928 to Addie Luper and Ellis Lee Boose. She enjoyed watching UNC Tarheel basketball and the Atlanta Braves.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Jack Henry O'Neal; and siblings, Elmer Boose, Esther Boose, Ira Boose, Martha Boose Lawson, Virginia Boose Stewart, and Billie Boose. She is survived by sons, Larry B. O'Neal (Debbie), Gary K. O'Neal (Leah), and Scott O'Neal (Jaime); daughter, Lynne O. Rooker (Marty); 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Boose (Margaret); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Lena Escobar and the staff of Trellis for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.