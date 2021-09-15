Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Audrey Rubio
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC
Rubio, Audrey

April 11, 1936 - August 19, 2021

Audrey Rubio, age 85, of Apex, NC, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a resident of King, NC for 19 years and relocated to Apex in 2019. She was a member of King Moravian Church. Audrey loved her family, reading, and watching football and golf.

She grew up near Camden, New Jersey with her mother, Edith Johnson, and her two sisters, Carolyn and Susan. Together, they operated a neighborhood candy and ice cream shop. She met and fell in love with the boy next door, Anthony "Bud" Rubio while in high school. They married in May 1955. The two relocated to Florida and raised six children. The two retired to King, NC in 1998 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Emberger (Gerry) and Susan Weller (Russ); daughters, Wendy Ashoff (John), Marybeth Snyder (Bill), Robin Oke (Tim), and Susan McGonnell (Jim); son, John Rubio (Shara); grandsons William Snyder, John Rubio, Jordan Oke, and Ryan Oke; granddaughters Kellie Snyder, Michelle Deaton (Mike), and Meghan Murphy (Chris); seven great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and her youngest son, Michael.

A service to celebrate the life of Audrey will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 10:00 am at King Moravian Church in King, NC. A brief gathering with family and friends will be held in the Fellowship Hall. A private inurnment service for Audrey, Bud, and Michael will be held in King, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.

City Of Oaks Funeral Home & Cremations

4900 Green Road, Raleigh, NC 27616
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
King Moravian Church
King, NC
Funeral services provided by:
City of Oaks Cremation
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.