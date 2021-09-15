Rubio, Audrey



April 11, 1936 - August 19, 2021



Audrey Rubio, age 85, of Apex, NC, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a resident of King, NC for 19 years and relocated to Apex in 2019. She was a member of King Moravian Church. Audrey loved her family, reading, and watching football and golf.



She grew up near Camden, New Jersey with her mother, Edith Johnson, and her two sisters, Carolyn and Susan. Together, they operated a neighborhood candy and ice cream shop. She met and fell in love with the boy next door, Anthony "Bud" Rubio while in high school. They married in May 1955. The two relocated to Florida and raised six children. The two retired to King, NC in 1998 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage.



She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Emberger (Gerry) and Susan Weller (Russ); daughters, Wendy Ashoff (John), Marybeth Snyder (Bill), Robin Oke (Tim), and Susan McGonnell (Jim); son, John Rubio (Shara); grandsons William Snyder, John Rubio, Jordan Oke, and Ryan Oke; granddaughters Kellie Snyder, Michelle Deaton (Mike), and Meghan Murphy (Chris); seven great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and her youngest son, Michael.



A service to celebrate the life of Audrey will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 10:00 am at King Moravian Church in King, NC. A brief gathering with family and friends will be held in the Fellowship Hall. A private inurnment service for Audrey, Bud, and Michael will be held in King, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.



City Of Oaks Funeral Home & Cremations



4900 Green Road, Raleigh, NC 27616



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.