Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Audrey Stanley "Penny" Rogers
Rogers, Audrey "Penny" Stanley

October 22, 1939 - November 30, 2020

Mrs. Audrey "Penny" Stanley Rogers, 81, stepped into glory to be with her savior, November 30, 2020. She was born October 22, 1939 to the late Elisha Lewis and Mary Howard Stanley. Penny was in the graduating class of 1959 from Rankin High School. She was a member of Harvest Temple Church of God in King, NC. Penny was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her children and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Leonard Rogers, Sr.; son, Michael Todd Rogers; very special loving grandparents, Maggie and Jim Stanley, Cathie English, Gary Rogers, and Sue Moon. She is survived by three daughters, Phyllis O. Smith (Tim), Donna O. Cox (Riley) and Debra Dowis (Mark); one son, George Leonard Rogers, Jr. (Stephanie), 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one half-sister, Patricia Odum from Winter Haven, Fl. Private services will be held on behalf of Mrs. Audrey "Penny" Stanley Rogers. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family .
Cheryl James
December 1, 2020