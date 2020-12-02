Rogers, Audrey "Penny" Stanley
October 22, 1939 - November 30, 2020
Mrs. Audrey "Penny" Stanley Rogers, 81, stepped into glory to be with her savior, November 30, 2020. She was born October 22, 1939 to the late Elisha Lewis and Mary Howard Stanley. Penny was in the graduating class of 1959 from Rankin High School. She was a member of Harvest Temple Church of God in King, NC. Penny was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her children and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Leonard Rogers, Sr.; son, Michael Todd Rogers; very special loving grandparents, Maggie and Jim Stanley, Cathie English, Gary Rogers, and Sue Moon. She is survived by three daughters, Phyllis O. Smith (Tim), Donna O. Cox (Riley) and Debra Dowis (Mark); one son, George Leonard Rogers, Jr. (Stephanie), 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one half-sister, Patricia Odum from Winter Haven, Fl. Private services will be held on behalf of Mrs. Audrey "Penny" Stanley Rogers. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.