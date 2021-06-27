Hege, Avie Jean Moser
May 24, 1933 - June 23, 2021
Mrs. Avie Jean Moser Hege, 88, of Belews Creek, NC passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Prestwick Village Assisted Living in Laurinburg, NC. She was born May 24, 1933, in Robeson County and was a member of Winston-Salem First. She was the owner of Cameo Bras and worked at Hanes Brands. Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, playing the piano and guitar, camping, and was a great cook. Mrs. Hege was a unique outspoken woman who was strong in her beliefs, but always had the time to help others in need. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cora Chavis; her husband, Luther F. Hege and a great grandson, Seth Deal. Survivors include her daughter, Marlene Locklear (Harold) of Maxton; three nieces, Dale Webster of Sunset Beach, Linda Payne of Sunset Beach and Pamela Tate of Clemmons; two stepchildren, Forest, and Leona Hege; three granddaughters, Rebecca Deal (Scottie), Priscilla McNeil (Hollice) and Marlena Locklear; two step-grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum with Pastor Scottie Deal officiating. The family will receive friends at the time of the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Salisbury Adventist Christian School, 305 Rudolph Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.