Avis Groce Steelman
Steelman, Avis Groce

January 17, 1931 - September 20, 2021

Yadkinville

Mrs. Avis Lee Groce Steelman, 90, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mrs. Steelman was born January 17, 1931 in Yadkin County to Jay Dee and Fannie Vestal Groce. She was a member of Branon Friends Meeting. Mrs. Steelman enjoyed cooking, sewing, canning, and gardening.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Steelman was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Long Steelman; and a sister, Peggy Wilmoth. She is survived by four children, William (Janice) Steelman, Harold (Grace) Steelman, Linda (Dennis) Poplin, and Marshall (Summer) Steelman; grandchildren, Mark (Teresa) Steelman, Jessica (Chris) Bowen, Dina (Chris) Reavis, Dean (Blair) Steelman, Jennifer Poplin, Davis Steelman, Ella Grace Steelman, and Maxwell Steelman; great-grandchildren, Tara Steelman, Isaiah Adams, Kalei Adams, and Doughton Reavis; sisters, Mary (Tommy) Shore, and Delaney (Bob) Cline; brothers, Bobby (Shelby) Groce, Jay Wilson (Irene) Groce, and Ronald (Ann) Groce; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Brother Eric Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Branon Friends Meeting Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Branon Friends Meeting Cemetery Fund, 1332 Branon Church Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center for the loving care given to Mrs. Steelman.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Steelman family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.
Jessica and family, my prayers are with yall. God bless you with the wonderful memories.
Janice Bennett
September 22, 2021
I'm so sorry about Avis. She was a sweet lady. I remember her at church. And can still see her coming up to speak to me on Sundays many many years ago at Brannon. All of the family are in my prayers. Prayers for God to give you all peace and comfort.
Becky Wooten
Friend
September 21, 2021
Tony chris Davis
Friend
September 21, 2021
Blessing to you all during this time of loss.
Kathy Blankenship Marusak
Friend
September 21, 2021
