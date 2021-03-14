Gulya and Bakhit, I am so sorry for the lose of your son Bakhit. I enjoyed hearing you talk about his military journey and achievements, as well as how much fun he had with his niece and nephews...he was just like one of the kids and loved helping his Dad build the bunk beds for his nephews. I know you will miss Bakhit dearly, remember all the joy that he brought to his family, friends, fellow soldiers, and that he made a difference in the lives of everyone he knew. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Pam

Pam Dean March 15, 2021