Adams, Barbara Cranford
March 20, 1942 - May 30, 2021
Mrs. Barbara Cranford Adams, 79, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on March 20, 1942, to the late William Burton and Collice Brown Cranford. Mrs. Adams was an active member of Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, where she taught Sunday School, served on the board, and sang like an angel in the choir. She was retired from Fogle Furniture Co. with twenty-five years of loyal service. She enjoyed drawing, painting, and playing Scrabble. Mrs. Adams loved going to the mountains with her husband and getting lost in the small towns. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Adams; a granddaughter, Samantha Davis; a brother, Clifton Cranford; and her beloved dog, Princess. Surviving is her daughter, Janice Gail Keaton and husband Kenny of Winston-Salem; son, Dean Allen Adams and wife Cindy of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren: Adam Davis, Hannah Myers and husband John, Emily Blankenship, and Mitchell Adams; two great-grandchildren, Jon Henry and Samuel Blankenship; three sisters, Janie Frye of Winston-Salem, Susan Swansburg and husband Phil of San Antonio, TX, and Cynthia Skaggs and husband Terry of Clemmons; two brothers, Eddie Cranford and wife Theresa of Rural Hall and Michael Cranford of Winston-Salem; and a sister-in-law, Alison Cranford of Advance. A graveside service will be conducted in her honor 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Cheryl Cottingham. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, 3680 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to the Derrick L. Davis Regional Cancer Center, 1010 Bethesda Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 1, 2021.