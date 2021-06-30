Atkins, Barbara Lambeth
September 11, 1949 - June 28, 2021
Ms. Barbara Lambeth Atkins, 71, of Bermuda Run, passed Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on September 11, 1949, to the late Fred and Doris Lambeth. Ms. Atkins loved the outdoors, shopping, visiting Las Vegas, and flowers, but most importantly, she loved her family. She enjoyed life and laughed easily. Surviving are her two sons, Chad Atkins and wife Tara and Larry Atkins, Jr. and wife Leann; four grandchildren: Victoria McCoy and husband Thomas, Lauren Atkins, Clint Atkins, and Blake Atkins; two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Ethan McCoy; two sisters, Becky Smith and husband Don and Carol Smith and husband Gary; many loving nieces and nephews; a great-nephew; and best friend, Martha Hix. A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, officiated by Rev. Francis Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 7029 Albert Pick Road, #200, Greensboro, NC 27409, or to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.