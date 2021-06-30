Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Lambeth Atkins
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Atkins, Barbara Lambeth

September 11, 1949 - June 28, 2021

Ms. Barbara Lambeth Atkins, 71, of Bermuda Run, passed Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on September 11, 1949, to the late Fred and Doris Lambeth. Ms. Atkins loved the outdoors, shopping, visiting Las Vegas, and flowers, but most importantly, she loved her family. She enjoyed life and laughed easily. Surviving are her two sons, Chad Atkins and wife Tara and Larry Atkins, Jr. and wife Leann; four grandchildren: Victoria McCoy and husband Thomas, Lauren Atkins, Clint Atkins, and Blake Atkins; two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Ethan McCoy; two sisters, Becky Smith and husband Don and Carol Smith and husband Gary; many loving nieces and nephews; a great-nephew; and best friend, Martha Hix. A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, officiated by Rev. Francis Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road, #200, Greensboro, NC 27409, or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m so sorry to hear of Bobbie´s death. Lots of fun memories of my high school friend. Prayers for her sisters and boys.
Pam Angell
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results