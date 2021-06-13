Menu
Barbara Warren Clapp
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Clapp, Barbara Warren

May 12, 1952 - June 4, 2021

Barbara Warren Clapp (69) left this life peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021 after a brief illness. Barbara was a graduate of Walter Williams High School in Burlington, NC, and attended East Carolina University. She retired in 2019 from her position as a certified oncology pharmacy technician with Novant Health in Winston-Salem, NC.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph Williamson Warren and Nellie Holt Warren of Burlington, NC. Her survivors include her children, Jason Clapp and Emily Sapp (Jason), her brother, David Warren (Sherry) of Portsmouth, VA, four grandchildren, Monika, Jason Jr., Hailey, Natalie, and her loving dog, Darcy.

A reception will be held in Barbara's honor Friday, June 18th from 5-7 pm at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Barbara and I joined PHOA the same week many years ago. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and loved to share pictures of the grandchildren. Due to my husband's illness, I won't be able to attend the reception but please know you will be in my prayers.
Nancy Solomon
June 13, 2021
