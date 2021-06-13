Clapp, Barbara Warren
May 12, 1952 - June 4, 2021
Barbara Warren Clapp (69) left this life peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021 after a brief illness. Barbara was a graduate of Walter Williams High School in Burlington, NC, and attended East Carolina University. She retired in 2019 from her position as a certified oncology pharmacy technician with Novant Health in Winston-Salem, NC.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph Williamson Warren and Nellie Holt Warren of Burlington, NC. Her survivors include her children, Jason Clapp and Emily Sapp (Jason), her brother, David Warren (Sherry) of Portsmouth, VA, four grandchildren, Monika, Jason Jr., Hailey, Natalie, and her loving dog, Darcy.
A reception will be held in Barbara's honor Friday, June 18th from 5-7 pm at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
Salem Funeral & Cremation Services
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.